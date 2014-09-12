Tourists sitting on the water spending the evening in the beach bar Oststrand behind the East Side Galery in Berlin, Germany. Carsten Koall/Getty Images

This kind of coverage plays a large role not only in fostering what Peck calls the “ranking industry” that pits cities against each other but helps attract real estate speculators and a category of pioneering tourists known as the post-tourism tourist, or the “new tourist.” Unlike the tourists of yore, “new tourists” don’t travel with the goal of sightseeing for a few days, but of spending a longer period of time casually enjoying the lifestyle of a cheap, hip city. Because the post-tourists aren’t as interested in attractions like museums or monuments, preferring to hang out in parks and cool bars, they are particularly attuned to a city’s reputation.

Johannes Novy, an urbanist who has studied the effect of tourism on Berlin, ties the popularity of “new tourism” to today’s “higher mobility—meaning that people are traveling more—and the blurred boundaries between leisure and work.” IDC, a market intelligence firm, predicted a 30 percent rise in the number of mobile workers between 2010 and 2015. And if you work from your laptop in Milwaukee, for example, what’s to stop you from spending a few months working on your laptop from Leipzig? “Many of the tourists you see in Neukoelln,” Novy says, referring to the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood in the southeast of Berlin, “don’t fit the transitional image of tourists you have in Rome or Paris.”

Because these kinds of visitors occupy a gray zone between traditional tourists and locals, they can also, for better or worse, deeply affect the culture of a city. They can add a sense of diversity and vitality to a neighborhood, but because they often come from cities more affluent than Berlin, landlords or Airbnb users are able to overcharge them, driving up the price of the rent (and it doesn’t help their popularity that they like to party and rarely speak German). For Berlin, a historically poor city, this can have a disproportionate effect on the city, “because in Berlin, other industries like finance aren’t so present,” Novy says.

And it is precisely this crowd that is increasingly likely to descend on Eastern Europe’s up-and-coming cities in the next several years. “One of the themes of this tourism is the pioneer element,” says Novy, “the discovery of the new, trending thing.” The more “over” Berlin is considered in the press, the more likely they are to move further east—a development that many people in Berlin aren’t exactly sad about. Novy believes that the places most likely to be affected in the next few years include Leipzig, Krakow, and Warsaw.

But the greatest risks posed to the “next Berlin” are likely to stem from an international real estate market that has grown dramatically since the 1990s. As James Surowiecki detailed in a recent New Yorker, liberalized purchasing rules have allowed “a torrent of capital from wealthy people in emerging markets” to flow into various cities around the world over the past few years, with a special focus on “hotspots” like Berlin. This means much of formerly affordable, trendy neighborhoods like Neukoelln has been snapped up by faraway buyers in Ireland, Norway, or the United States. And this process only gained steam after the 2008 beginning of the euro crisis, as real estate became one of the safest forms of investment in Europe.

Margit Mayer, a professor of political science in Berlin who focuses on gentrification, says, “so many people from all over the world decided that Berlin’s real estate market had enormous development potential, and so they came here and tried to turn it over as quickly as possible.” And Peck points out that it’s no accident that international buyers are targeting Berlin—today’s buyers are well aware of a city’s burgeoning, or fading, reputation. “Cool is much more saleable now than it was in 1975,” he says. In a recent documentary about gentrification in Berlin, a notorious Norwegian landlord who has bought up over 2,000 buildings in Berlin uses the city’s rampant graffiti as a way of convincing wealthy Italian buyers to purchase an apartment.

Andre Brunet (L) of De Temps Antan performs in Rivera Court with the Detroit Industry murals of Mexican artist Diego Rivera in the background during day two of the Concert of Colors at Detroit Institute Of Arts. Paul Warner/Getty Images

“This cool image of Berlin only has negative consequences,” says Mayer. “These cities competing for their brand is something that is, in many ways, meaningless, but it’s what politicians and mayors worry about, and that’s a consequence of the fact that global capital is looking for global places to invest.” As Peck points out, the greater the disparity between a city’s income and the price paid by international real estate buyers, the more locals become a part of a service economy catering to wealthy foreigners. “You’ve got this secondary market for being cool in real estate,” says Peck, “and it’s increasingly got nothing to do with the things that produced the cool image in the first place.”

Luckily for Berlin, it is large enough—and still, overall, cheap enough—that it will remain vibrant and interesting for the foreseeable future. But smaller cities, like Leipzig and Krakow, may have a harder time managing these new, accelerated pressures. “The cool neighborhood in Leipzig has changed three times since I moved here,” says Herrmann, who coined the now ubiquitous term “hypezig” to describe the city. Over the past decade and a half, the number of empty apartments in the city has decreased by half and the average price of real estate went up 6 percent between 2008 and 2013. “If the wages stay the way they are, but rent keeps going up, there’s going to be a huge problem in the next few years,” he says.

Ultimately, this sped-up gentrification may also rob these cities the opportunity to allow their burgeoning art and nightlife scenes to grow and evolve. After the fall of the Wall, Berlin had a decade of griminess and affordability to develop its chaotic, debauched nightlife scene. Leipzig may not have that chance. Indeed, the city’s government is clearly eager to follow Klaus Wowereit’s footsteps: This summer it launched a new ad campaign, “Likezig” to attract Web-savvy tourists and in an echo of Wowereit’s catchphrase, the city’s mayor told the New York Times that the wants young creatives to know that it’s “sexy to live here.”

If Berlin’s recent history is any indication, he should be wary of what he wishes for.