The National Organization for Women (NOW) has turned up the heat on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Just hours after Goodell said his job wasn’t in jeopardy, NOW president Terry O'Neill called on the commissioner to resign. “The NFL has lost its way,” she said in a statement. “It doesn't have a Ray Rice problem; it has a violence against women problem. ... The only workable solution is for Roger Goodell to resign.”

The NFL has mishandled the situation from the beginning. There’s no doubt about that. But should Goodell lose his job over it? If you ask ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, the answer is obvious: No. Smith was on air Wednesday morning when O'Neill released her statement and he didn’t hold back:

I'm sorry, I think this woman [O'Neill] is off her rocker. I think she's lost her mind. That's right, I said it. This is the most ridiculous nonsense I've ever heard in my life. Roger Goodell deserves to lose his job? Why are you acting like he's Ray Rice? Roger Goodell didn't hit Janay Palmer Rice. He hasn't hit any women. And by the way, the last time I checked, Skip, why are we talking about the NFL as if it's some cesspool for domestic violence? There's a few cases. It's being dealt with.

This isn’t the first time Smith has made a controversial statement. In July, ESPN suspended him for arguing that women should make sure not to provoke men into violence. (Smith later apologized for that.) But does he have a point here? Is it crazy to call for Goodell’s resignation?

No. As the commissioner of the NFL, Goodell bears responsibility for the culture of his league—a culture has been far too apathetic towards domestic violence. These aren’t isolated incidents either. Benjamin Morris, of FiveThirtyEight, compared the arrest rates of NFL players to those of all men aged 25–29. Given their affluence, Morris notes, football players should have much lower arrest rates. And that’s exactly what we see: NFL players are arrested about one-eighth as often as the average man. The rates vary when you start looking at specific crimes. NFL players are arrested for burglary at one-fiftieth the rate of the average man. For domestic violence, football players are still arrested at lower-than-average rates, but the disparity is less; football players are arrested for domestic violence about half as often as the average man. “Although this is still lower than the national average,” Morris writes, “it’s extremely high relative to expectations.”