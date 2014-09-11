DV: What are the biggest mistakes policymakers have made in response to the crisis, both in the Eurozone and in the U.S.?

MW: When they confronted the crisis, they had hugely difficult policy decisions to make. The tendency I think was to think that the main problem they had was to keep the financial system afloat, which I agree was necessary. They also realized that they had to maintain demand as private sector demand collapsed. So, they were quite willing to accept in 2008 and 2009 very aggressive fiscal policy. I supported the TARP (Troubled Asset Relief Program). This is controversial, but I’m convinced that if they hadn’t taken these measures, there was a really good chance of the Great Depression II, possibly even worse than the Great Depression.

I think that by the fall of 2010, at the Pittsburgh summit, the governments got very frightened by the fiscal deficits and by the Greek crisis. There was tremendous resistance, obviously in the US but also elsewhere in the U.K., to continue these fiscal deficits and begin to shift toward austerity. I believe that was premature. It weakened the recovery, most notably in the Eurozone but also elsewhere including the US. I think it’s also arguable that that’s probably is the biggest mistake in the short run. More action should have been taken to write down the debt overhang, particularly private sector debt overhang in the US. Greater efforts should have been made to reduce outstanding mortgage debt. The same is true in Spain, in the U.K. and public debt should have been reduced in Greece and Portugal certainly. And I think also far too much public debt ended up in Ireland.

So, the core mistakes were that they did a good job in the immediate aftermath of the crisis, they shifted to austerity too soon, pretty much everywhere—notably in Europe. They didn’t restructure debt enough and finally in Europe, the ECB (European Central Bank) inevitably took far too long to adopt the most aggressive possible monetary policies given the evident signs of declines in inflation. All this was largely because people misunderstood the nature of the crisis and particularly the balance sheet recession aspect of the crisis, which I stress in the book and was already quite apparent by 2009.

DV: How can we deal with this fragility in the future?

MW: We have had a demonstration of the extreme fragility of our financial system and its vulnerability to credit bubbles. We are in no position to cope with another such crisis in the medium term. We have lost a lot of our room to maneuver. Fiscal position is obviously much worse than it was before. I think we could do it again. Certainly the U.S. could do it again, but I think it would be really quite difficult and it’s not clear that the public will tolerate another such rescue. The politics of it are terrible for obvious reasons.

The proposals I make fall into two big categories. We have to be willing to be much more radical. The first is to try to create greater macroeconomic balance in the economy with less reliance on the creation of demand, particularly in the United States. And I think that requires quite large changes in global financial institutions, particularly the International Monetary Fund. That’s macroeconomic balance at the global level.

The second thing we need to do is to make our economies less dependent on debt and that means substituting equity type instruments for debt type instruments. Our corporations and our households have become incredibly debt dependent and that generates huge fragility because when there is a big turn down, that inevitably means there are lots and lots of bankruptcies.

The final thing is to change the financial sector to make it more robust. I discuss essentially two reforms. One is to greatly reduce the leverage of the banking system. Back in the late 19th, early 20th centuries, leverage in U.S. banking was usually in a ratio of 3-to-1 . Now leverage after the crisis is closer to 20-to-1. Institutions with such little equity have very little loss-bearing capacity and that means in a crisis, when losses are obviously out there, it’s going to create panic.

The alternative proposal is 100 percent reserve banking. Bank deposits would be backed by government deposits of an equivalent duration. So you wouldn’t have a situation in which you have long-term risky assets on one side and short-term liabilities on the other side. And then there will be a question of what you do with the riskier assets and there are various proposal which are being considered here. The most extreme one is that all other institutions become essentially investment funds. A more moderate version is that other institutions would have capital requirements that are relatively liberated from regulations. People would be made clear that their assets are at risk if they put their money in these institutions.

But I come back to the beginning point: We should not think the system has been solved. We should not think that just by saying we’ll never bail out banks again, that we’ve resolved it. That’s not a credible promise. We really can’t afford another such crisis. We would all be in tremendous difficulty if anything like this were to happen again. But what I see around the world is everybody trying to persuade banks to lend more and accumulate more credit, to generate more credit in the economy in order to get it going. That’s right back to the disease we had before. That’s very, very undesirable. I am very concerned about the potential for further instability.