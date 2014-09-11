1. Eric Cantor and Wall Street finally made it official. The former House majority leader, with no finance experience beyond warm feelings, will get a bonus of $400,000 and $1 million in restricted stock from boutique investment firm Moelis & Company. Plus a $400,000 base.

2. Having recently criticized President Obama’s foreign policy, Hillary Clinton wrote a glowing review of Henry Kissinger’s latest book, calling him “a friend” who “checked in with me regularly, sharing astute observations about foreign leaders.” She also worked in four admiring references to Obama’s foreign policy.

3. Dreadnoughtus! The fossils of the biggest dinosaur ever were found in Argentina. Each dino weighed about 15 tons more than a Boeing 737.

4. 23-year-old Ali Hussein Kadhim, a Shiite in the Iraqi army, survived a mass execution by ISIS that the group claimed killed some 1,700 Shia soldiers. Kadhim played dead until dark, hid by a riverbank for three days, crossed the river by swimming against a current that was sweeping him toward ISIS units, and got smuggled away by sympathetic Sunnis.