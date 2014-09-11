Autism spectrum disorder, experts know, is sometimes treatable. In one good-size study, about 9 percent of kids with a diagnosis at age 3 had shed it entirely at age 19, and they were more likely to have done so if they had received behavioral interventions geared at helping teach them certain skills and behaviors that come naturally to kids without an ASD diagnosis. And even when the disorder remains, treatment can make the difference between young adults with severe ASD being able to live relatively independent lives and having to be institutionalized. What remains something of a mystery, as The New York Times Magazine highlighted recently, is why treatment sometimes work and sometimes doesn’t.

One thing that’s clear, though, is that the earlier these sorts of interventions start, the better. The human brain gradually gets less plastic over time, and it becomes harder to change certain ingrained behavioral patterns. The challenge, though, is that it’s tough to diagnose autism from a very early age — there are no known biomarkers that can tip clinicians off to the presence of the disorder, forcing them to rely instead on behavioral signals that can be tough to decipher when it comes to very young infants.

“The younger infants are, the more variation there is in development of speech and language,” said Sally Rogers, an autism researcher at UC Davis. Since it is hard to distinguish genuine symptoms from these natural variations at a young age, she said that most doctors will only provide an autism diagnosis — and a provisional one, at that — at 12 to 18 months, at the youngest.

In certain situations, this can lead to a “wait and see” approach that may delay behavioral interventions (for those parents with the resources to seek those interventions out). And that’s a problem, because for young kids with untreated autism, time is the enemy. “The longer children go in a lifestyle in which they're not interacting with others, in which they’re kind of removed from family interaction, the harder it is to bring them back into the circle of family social interaction and communications,” said Rogers.