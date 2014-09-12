Polls show that Americans’ trust in national institutions, especially those connected with government, is hovering around an all-time low. It is no surprise that think tanks are targets of scrutiny since they, too, are an American institution, going back to their invention early in the last century. Brookings, where I’ve worked for the past twelve years, has, in the last week, been among several Washington-based think tanks that have come in for criticism—first from The New York Times and then from John Judis—for accepting donations from foreign governments to help support their work.

That’s a valid issue for debate, not just in the media but among the scholars and managers of individual organizations as well as within the think tank sector as a whole. The ethics and rules that guide and limit our fundraising are crucial to the integrity of our work and the reputation of our enterprise as well as vital to our mission.

If there is one word that sums up what think tankery is all about, it’s governance. Just as war is too important to leave to generals, governance is too important to leave to elected and appointed officials. Since governance is at the core of a think tank’s agenda, the way it governs itself—notably in its funding practices—is all the more legitimate subject for public to understand and, if warranted, to call into question. And since think tankers are also in the business of having an impact—that is, influencing our fellow citizens and our political leaders—we are all the more obliged to be as forthcoming as possible about our safeguards against any perception of undue influence over our work.

Yet we need philanthropic support. Unlike educational institutions, we do not have tuition-paying students or grateful parents and alumni. Unlike museums and symphony orchestras, we have no subscription series. A number of us have endowments, but in most cases they cover only a portion of our costs. What we do have are scholars whose expertise allows them to develop fresh, bold, pragmatic solutions to the major problems of our time as well as the capability to engage the public and policymakers alike.