NB: We have a lot of problems in the world, and if we were smarter or had smarter machines, we could solve a lot of those problems faster. The benefits could be beyond our wildest ability to imagine. There are modes of being, feeling, thinking, living, and relating that are beyond what can fit into this three-pound cheesy lump of gray matter that we call the brain. You could imagine inter-galactic space civilizations with minds that live for billions of years, experiencing things we have no inkling of.

AR: If experts think this scenario is basically inevitable, why don’t people talk about it more?

NB: It’s not on the same radar as other serious issues. It’s on the entertainment or science-fiction radar, but as a first step to be able to think constructively about these things, we need to stop anthropomorphizing the risks of AI. We shouldn’t think of advanced AI systems as sort of nerdy humans.

We are powerful not because we have stronger muscles or sharper teeth than other animals but because our brains are slightly different from those of other great apes. That has enabled us to invent technologies, to build modern, complex societies, to deliberate a plan for the future. But AI may be radically superhuman in those capabilities, and that would, similarly, be very powerful relative to us.

AI presents a very difficult set of problems that we have to get right on the first try, and there are very few things that we’ve ever gotten right on the first try. … We’ve kind of been mucking up for millennia—but not irrevocably. A lot of these things require a higher level of maturity as a civilization. We are in a kind of teenage stage, where we’re getting access to strong muscles but we’re reckless and short-termist.

AR: Is there anything we could be doing differently today?

NB: I think it would be a mistake to focus too much on the specific causal implementation path that an artificial agent might use, because there are any number of these paths. And if you are super-intelligent, you might think of other paths that we can’t imagine. Just imagine gorillas trying to figure out all the ways that humans might think of to outwit the gorillas. They wouldn’t get very far.

AR: Will the world ever look like the movie Her?

NB: As a movie it was kind of entertaining, but as futurism … They had these operating systems that seemed to be smarter than normal humans, but did nothing other than being a kind of conversational partner. In the real world, if you had Artificial Intelligence that could perform at that level, then they would be doing all the law work, all the journalism, all the medicine. Employers would just copy these operating systems and have them do all the things that humans were doing. You’d have massive unemployment and a reallocation in the economy. That’s one big blind spot in the movie. I guess they didn’t want to distract from the story.