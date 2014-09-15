Obamacare isn't very popular. People don't like it, even if they don't support repeal. But what about the law do people find so objectionable? Are they reacting to what the law actually does, or to the law's name? A new poll from Morning Consult sheds some light on that question.

The survey solicited opinion on Obamacare's Medicaid expansion, but split respondents into two different groups. One group got the following question: Do you think all states should expand Medicaid as encouraged under the Affordable Care Act? Sixty-two percent of all respondents said yes, but there's a sharp partisan split. Among self-identified Republicans, 49 percent said no and just 36 percent said yes.

The second group of respondents got a slightly different question: Do you think all states should offer Medicaid to low income adults who make below the federal poverty line. The new wording didn't really change how Democratic respondents felt. But it had a clear effect on everybody else.