But now, says Fries, an ad agency design director, their roommate-dom has run its course. Matt is still in party mode, and Fries has begun to “feel like a mom,” telling Matt and their other roommate that “two minutes in the bathroom” doesn’t constitute a good cleaning. (“We’re bros,” Fries says. “Things happen in the bathroom.”) He wants a quieter, cleaner, more adult existence, one in which he listens to NPR in the morning instead of hearing the constant drone of SportsCenter. But first, he has to get through the logistics of leaving: finding a new place, telling Matt, splitting all their stuff.

It will “be like a divorce,” Fries says. “We own a lot of things together…What happens when you buy a $1,000 TV and you’ve got to split it?” He goes on: “It sucks, ‘cause you’re talking about money and you’re talking about property, and I don’t know what Matt’s reaction is going to be to that.”

The marriage analogy only goes so far. Spouses are supposed to take for granted that their careers may not progress at the same rate, but for roommates, one person’s promotion usually spells the end of the partnership. Suddenly one can afford the upgrade to a much nice neighborhood while the other winds up weeding through creeps on Craigslist. Sometimes, group houses are depopulated by a series of friends hitching up, leaving behind people who feel doubly rejected—first by their roommates and then again by their last boy- or girlfriend. Sometimes, amid the turbulence of an early career, a great roommate of five years decides to take a job in, say, Bolivia.

“That was heartbreaking,” says Dave Ratzlow, 44, who lived in an East Village apartment with a succession of good and bad roommates for fifteen years. He’s remembering one of the good ones. “We played pool every night, we would try to pick up women, we would go to shows, we would make music together. Our lives were intertwined.”

And sometimes the precipitating events are just an excuse for what everyone knows has to happen. “We all knew in our heart of hearts” that it was time break up, Grenfell says, though it took a former roommate—who’d left the apartment to get married a few years before—to state the obvious. “She said it at dinner one night: ‘You guys all need to separate and make a change and experience a different New York,’” says Grenfell, who works in sales for a hotel company. “It gets to a point where it’s maybe a little bit unhealthy.”

Two women in the group moved in with their boyfriends, while Grenfell and another roommate made their plans to relocate without telling their fifth roommate, who had no job and from whom they’d grown apart. (“In nice, polite, southern fashion,” Grenfell says, “we talked behind each other’s backs, on Gchat.”)

But both the leaving and the left-behind generally seem to sense that there is no going back after a roommate break-up, precisely because it is as much about a time in life as it is about saving money on the rent. Grow, the conductor, talks of his old place in Washington Heights less as a place or a group of people, and more as an era that’s over.

“I’m not sure it would be the same if I were there again,” he says. Something’s changed, and it’s about more than geography or privacy or space for his piano. It’s him.

For some, though, room-mating seems to get into the blood. As Fries works up the nerve to split with Matt, he has help searching for his next place. He’s planning to move in with his brother.