The journalist quoting her and writing the larger story, Politico senior energy & environment reporter Darren Goode, did not note the logical inconsistency in her remarks.

On September 7, New York Times columnist Tom Friedman called for lifting the export ban on domestically produced crude oil in order to significantly increase the global supply and “bring down the price of oil” while implementing a carbon tax to “take us beyond fossil fuels.” “That is a strategy hawks and doves, greens and big oil could all support,” Friedman claimed about his incoherent policy recommendation.

“The oxymoronic logic displayed here is so dizzyingly self-contradictory that I had to re-read it three times in the vain attempt to find the hidden rationale that would turn the apparently nonsensical into the brilliant,” wrote Asher Miller, executive director of the left-leaning climate-policy think tank, Post Carbon Institute, in response to Friedman’s column. “I know that this ‘all of the above’ strategy has been President Obama’s energy policy but that doesn’t make it right.”

Obama, Clinton, and Friedman are following the lead of Washington’s policy insiders, who move between business, academia, and government, and determine the conventional wisdom on policy issues. One of the leading insider voices for lifting the export ban is Charles Ebinger, Brookings Institution’s director of the Energy Security Initiative. In a 2013 policy memo, he argued that “adopting policies that encourage the development and export of U.S. hydrocarbons including oil, coal, and gas” would allow the United States to take “a leadership role in the battle to address climate change.”

In January, Ebinger urged Obama to lift the crude oil export ban and “stimulate additional domestic crude oil and some associated natural gas production.” He claimed there would be “no negative effects for energy security.” He renewed his call last Wednesday, claiming that lifting the ban “generates paramount foreign policy benefits, increases U.S. GDP and welfare, and reduces unemployment.”

Ebinger’s accompanying report noted in passing that this fossil-industry cheerleading might not work if climate change were taken into account. “The impacts of lifting the ban on crude oil exports on global climate change are difficult to determine at this point as there is a lack of data available to make any accurate projections. These issues are complex and are not within the capacity of this report to address.”

The issues are not actually complex—it is a truism that lifting the ban on oil exports, by increasing oil production, would accelerate climate change.

Former Obama adviser Larry Summers has expressed similar views: “I believe that the question of whether the United States should have a substantially more permissive policy with respect to the export of crude oil and with respect to the export of natural gas is easy,” Summers said at a Brookings event. His remarks were reprinted in The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, The Hill, ABC News, and influential trade journals such as Platts and E&E Daily.

But in 2010, when he was still working for the Obama administration, Summers compared climate change to the existential threat of nuclear war to the “basic terms of life on earth on a planetary scale,” saying “it is an imperative for this planet that we act so as to reduce the risks that current science points up.”

These absurdities are a consequence of the power of the fossil fuel industry, which showers money on our nation’s politicians and policy experts. Policy advisers then publicly contort themselves into logical knots to justify new fossil-fuel infrastructure. For every dollar the fossil-fuel industry spends on campaign contributions and lobbying in Washington, the watchdog group Oil Change International estimates, it receives $59 in federal subsidies. So, in many ways, we are paying climate polluters to profit from our own destruction.

As The Boston Globe reported this weekend, the Obama administration was rebuked for its logically incoherent support for coal exports by a U.S. district judge: “Doesn’t somebody sometime need to take very seriously what the effect that these greenhouse gases is on the world that we live in?”