The National Football League over the weekend announced the appointment of three domestic violence experts, including a former federal prosecutor, to serve as outside advisors on league policies. It’s also creating a new position, Vice President for Social Responsibility, and promoted a longtime league official to take it. All four of these people are women.

It’s the second major effort that Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL have made to address the league's domestic violence problem, following the controversy over Ray Rice and the beating of his (then) fiancée. The first effort was the announcement, several weeks ago, of new and more severe punishment for players who commit acts of domestic violence.

Both moves were commendable and significant. They still do not suffice. If the NFL and its owners want to "demonstrate our commitment to address this issue seriously and effectively," as Goodell put it recently, then they should start writing checks. Big ones.

You're probably wondering, do we know if NFL players are particularly prone to domestic violence? The answer is no. The best analysis I’ve seen has come from Benjamin Morris, of fivethirtyeight.com, who found that domestic violence rates among football players is “downright extraordinary” once you take into account their relatively high income. But the NFL needs a thorough, independent investigation of all the available evidence—one that gets access to more detailed data and calls upon expertise from outside scholars. The National Organization for Women has called for such an inquiry and, with any luck, organizing one will be on the agenda for the league's new advisers.