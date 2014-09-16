He did not ask for permission from Congress, relying on Article II Commander in Chief Powers in the Constitution, which allows the president to initiate military action if there is a strong U.S. national security interest or if the military operation is limited in nature, scope, and duration. Obama invoked this authority for the 2011 to conduct airstrikes in Libya without Congressional authorization.

2001 AUMF

Last week, Obama announced a continued air campaign against IS in Iraq, which will likely expand into Syria. He admitted that this would be a long-term military endeavor. With an operation that is decisively less limited in nature, scope, and duration, it would be hard to use Article II as a legal justification. During a background briefing before the president’s speech, senior White House officials said that he still did not need Congressional approval because airstrikes on IS in any country would be covered under the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF).

Congress passed the 2001 AUMF one week after September 11, giving the president the authority to use force against those who had planned the attacks—which was subsequently interpreted to include Al Qaeda, the Taliban, and its “associated forces.” Because ISIS fighters originated from Al Qaeda in Iraq, Obama is choosing to treat them as associated forces. However, Al Qaeda formally cut ties with IS in February and clashes occur regularly in Syria between IS and an Al Qaeda affiliate called Jabhat Al Nusra.

IS did not even exist on September 11, 2001, and they are now in open conflict with the group that has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Using the 2001 AUMF to target a completely separate group 13 years later is, at best, a legal stretch. “If this remarkably loose affiliation with Al Qaeda brings a terrorist organization under the 2001 law, then Congress has authorized the President to use force endlessly against practically any ambitious jihadist terrorist group that fights against the United States,” wrote Jack Goldsmith, a former Defense Department legal adviser. “The President’s gambit is, at bottom, presidential unilateralism masquerading as implausible statutory interpretation,” he added.

2002 AUMF

Two days after Obama’s speech, The New York Times posted an explanation from the White House explaining that they also believed the 2002 AUMF could provide domestic legal authorization. The most obviously applicable language in the 2002 AUMF is: