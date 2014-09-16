No one would be surprised to hear that we are often attracted to people with similar beliefs to our own. Research has shown that long-term couples align by ideology more often than any other trait besides religion. But a new study suggests that this attraction might be more biological than we previously thought. The study, published in the American Journal of Political Science, suggests that—to a small extent—we are attracted to the body odor of people with similar political opinions to our own.

The research team, led by Rose McDermott of Brown University, instructed the 146 participants to rate their own ideology on a seven-point scale from “extremely liberal” to “extremely conservative.” Of these 146 subjects, 21 with extreme ideologies were then designated as the lucky few to provide samples of their body odor.

After washing with fragrance-free shampoo and soap, the chosen ones wore gauze pads under their arms for 24 hours and were instructed to abstain from: “smoking, drinking, deodorants, perfumes, being around strong odors or candles, animals, eating strong-smelling foods, having sex, or sleeping in a bed with any other people or pets.”

The gauze pads were then returned to the lab, transferred into vials, and frozen for a week. Following the freezing period and a brief thawing, the remaining 125 participants acted as “evaluators,” and smelled the odor samples collected from the other subjects—people they had never seen—and rated their attractiveness.