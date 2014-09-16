“The United Kingdom would be weaker in every international body it attends,” warned former British prime minister Sir John Major last week as he campaigned against Scottish independence. “It would certainly be weaker in the EU in the forthcoming negotiations. We would lose our seat at the top table in the U.N.” Major is not the only one to suggest that Scottish independence could jeopardize the U.K.’s permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council. Many major British newspapers have consistently mentioned the issue, from the Guardian to the Telegraph. But would a “yes” vote on Thursday really deal such a catastrophic blow to Britain’s world standing, or are the predictions of doom and gloom simply an attempt to scare Scotland into staying in the Union?

Strictly speaking, the Scottish referendum should not affect Britain’s Security Council seat, but reform of the U.N. is increasingly in the air. Currently, there are five permanent Security Council members who hold veto power (the U.S., France, the U.K., Russia, and China), and ten rotating members elected by the General Assembly to serve two-year terms. There’s a general consensus that the Council should be expanded to 20-25 permanent members, but that’s when things start to get tricky. Which countries should join? India, a nuclear power home to a fifth of the world’s population? Germany and Japan, two of the world’s largest economic powers who contribute more to the U.N. budget than any country other than the U.S.? Nigeria, to give Africa a seat and correct the skew of power towards Western countries? Should France and Britain’s seats be combined into a single European seat to better accommodate the changing political realities?

Independence could accelerate these conversations, especially since the Scottish referendum comes just two days after the opening of the U.N.’s General Assembly on Tuesday. Should Scotland become independent, the position of the new, much smaller Britain on the Security Council might be called in to question. (An independent Scotland would apply for U.N. membership, a process that should be relatively smooth and straightforward.)

The situation is not entirely without precedent. After the breakup of the Soviet Union, the international community unilaterally agreed that Russia should take over the USSR’s seat to ensure a stable transition. France, another Security Council member, also kept its seat after it lost Algeria, then constitutionally part of metropolitan France, in 1963.