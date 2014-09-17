Nonetheless, countless studies over the years have looked at various populations with histories of both violence and of brain trauma. One famous study from 1986 looked at 15 death row inmates and found that all of them had experienced a traumatic head injury in childhood. A 1996 report looked at 279 Vietnam War Veterans who suffered penetrating brain injuries found that those with damage to a particular part of the frontal cortex demonstrated more aggression.

As Wolf points out, though, many of the studies that are done retrospectively are problematic. (He compares them to thinking about exposure to various carcinogens only after being diagnosed with cancer.) And moreover, they don’t examine the population we’re trying to draw conclusions about: NFL players. Wolf suggested that even if NBA players were used as a control, and football players were indeed found to commit domestic abuse more often than basketball players, we still wouldn’t be able to determine if this correlation is because they play football or because football simply attracts the type of person who also commits domestic abuse. According to Wolf, a better study would involve following every kid who checks into an ER with a concussion for decades to see how their brains developed and how their behavior evolved.

Then there’s the matter of more fully understanding what actually happens when the brain gets concussed and which kinds of concussive experiences (several severe concussions spaced out over a person’s life versus many repetitive, smaller concussions) are causing CTE. The current leading theory is that the brain damage caused by a concussion is the result of a “shear injury,” a deep, cellular strain on the brain caused when the brain gets, as Dr. Brooks puts it, “spun.” Researchers would also need to determine if shear injuries can cause damage similar to, for example, the brain-penetrating injuries that affected the frontal lobes (and the demonstrated aggression) of the Vietnam veterans.

Until we learn more about concussions and their consequences, most doctors agree that it’s critically important to make sure that we’re treating concussions seriously and properly. The current culture, however, which many call “playing through the pain,” makes it difficult to keep concussed players at rest. A recent study, coauthored by Wolf, concluded that the longer a player had been professional, the less likely he was to miss a game. He was also less likely to skip a game as the season went on. The study did find, though, that when new concussion treatment guidelines were introduced in 2009, the odds of a player returning within sevens days of a concussion dropped significantly. Most adult males need a week to ten days to recover from a concussion, according to Wolf. A culture that encourages recuperation could help science, as well; protective protocols, like having players meet with specialists and doctors to evaluate cognitive functioning and more accurrately assess symptoms, might even help detect the potential presence of CTE while a player is still alive. (Currently, we can only determine if an individual has developed CTE after he has died.)

Whatever the science finds, experts agree that a deeper investigation is crucial to the survival of the sport. “If we leave questions unanswered, you’re gonna end up with parents making the broad decision not to allow kids to play,” says Wolf. “That’s how football will die—from the ground up.”