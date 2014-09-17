PRESS RELEASE

Washington, DC and New York, NY (September 17, 2014) – The New Republic today announced that it has appointed Guy Vidra as Chief Executive Officer effective October 13, 2014. The appointment of Mr. Vidra – General Manager of Yahoo News, the world’s largest news website, and former head of business development at The Washington Post – signals a new focus and commitment to digital platforms for The New Republic.

Vidra said, “The New Republic is a storied brand with an intensely loyal audience. I am eager to develop new products, push into new categories, and experiment with new approaches that will enhance and broaden our reach and deepen our relationship with readers. I firmly believe we have tremendous growth ahead and am excited to get started.”

The New Republic owner Chris Hughes said, “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our centennial than by bringing in a new entrepreneurial, future-focused leader like Guy Vidra. One thing I’ve learned over the past two years is that to preserve and strengthen great institutions, you have to change them. Guy is a highly respected innovator with deep experience who will build on our recent progress in redefining The New Republic for a new time.” Hughes will remain Publisher and become Executive Chairman, but will no longer serve as Editor-in-Chief.

Along with Mr. Vidra’s appointment, the company also announced the establishment of a separate investment vehicle, The New Republic Fund, created to back early-stage technology companies predominantly in the digital media, analytics, and video spaces.

Vidra said, “There is rapid innovation in and around the digital media space. Investing in companies that we partner and work with will accelerate our growth.” The fund will invest in related companies to encourage innovation in the digital media sector and to build business relationships between them and The New Republic.

Most recently, Vidra was General Manager of Yahoo News, the world’s largest news site with over 60 million unique visitors and 2 billion pageviews per month, according to comScore. Vidra was instrumental in high profile initiatives at Yahoo, helping hire Katie Couric, launching Yahoo’s Tech Magazine with David Pogue, and developing Yahoo News Digest, the company’s highly-rated mobile application.

Vidra has extensive experience leading businesses in digital media and mobile. Prior to his role at Yahoo News, Vidra was head of business development at Perfect Market an Idealab-incubated company that helped drive search audiences and monetization for leading publishers including The New York Times, Tribune Company websites and The Times of India. Previously, Vidra headed up both business development and mobile at The Washington Post. Vidra also served as President of 2ergo Americas, Inc. a provider of mobile marketing products and services. Before 2ergo, Vidra was Senior Vice President of Business Development at Oddcast, an online marketing and technology company specializing in user personalization.

Vidra received his Master of Arts from the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy at Tufts University. He graduated from the University of Michigan and lives in New York City.

About The New Republic

The New Republic is a digital media company and magazine covering topics ranging from politics and culture to technology and the arts. Tailored for smart, curious, and socially-aware readers, our journalism does not just tell interesting stories, but asks why these stories matter and why influential readers should care. Founded in 1914 by Herbert Croly and Walter Lippman, The New Republic now reaches a digital audience of four million monthly readers.

For media inquiries, please contact: