To be sure, the President’s observation that Ukraine and an aggressive Russia are not a central U.S. geopolitical concern was surrounded by obligatory prose concerning U.S. commitment to mobilize on behalf of Ukraine and to uphold the international order. But the President’s fundamental point was clear. We don’t have a dog in this fight.

Let’s take on the logic of that claim. Is it not in the fundamental interest of the U.S. to interdict—with sanctions and military aid to Ukraine—a full-scale Russian invasion and occupation?

A Russian occupation of large parts of Ukraine would clearly threaten the stability and security of our NATO allies on Ukraine’s western border. Further, Ukraine is home to three gigantic nuclear power plant complexes, which could become dangerous battlegrounds with unpredictable consequences for nuclear safety. War could disrupt or destroy Ukraine’s energy pipeline network, which is the central mechanism through which more than half of Russia’s exports of gas and oil to Europe travels. Successful Russian expansion into Ukraine would increase the chances of further adventurism in energy-rich Kazakhstan, where an elderly President will soon physically fade from power. And Russia would be emboldened to exert even stronger influence over the policies of energy-rich Turkmenistan. Would these developments not be as significant in impact as the fate of Saudi, Iraqi, and Qatari oil and gas reserves?

And what of recent, aggressive Russian canards about the alleged mistreatment of ethnic Russians in the Baltic NATO states? Would an aggressive and expansionist Russia not be more be willing to launch new efforts to threaten those states, engaging our Article 5 NATO treaty obligations to directly enter into military operations?

In an October 2012 presidential debate, candidate Mitt Romney famously referred to Russia as the U.S.’s “top geopolitical threat.” Obama then rebutted him vigorously. But time proved Romney right. Yet, instead of accepting this self-evident fact today after Russia has annexed the territory of another European state, Obama cannot admit to getting it wrong. Intellectual vanity, likely, is at the root of his throwaway phrase, uttered needlessly on the cocktail circuit, without heed for the damage it could do at a precarious moment in embattled Ukraine’s negotiations with the Kremlin. Indeed, doesn’t the President’s errant comment threaten to undo all the U.S. has done to strengthen Europe’s spine on imposing strong sanctions?