When a user clicks “buy” on any plan description she is transferred to HealthSherpa's dedicated interface on healthcare.gov—and unlike on Healthcare.gov, the information she has entered so far comes with her. HealthSherpa keeps streamlining that interface, and claims to have reduced signup time to 3-5 minutes for solo buyers and 10-15 minutes for buyers of family plans.

The interface also helps users avoid the kind of errors that Kate Kozeniewski helped clients correct. If an applicant applies for a subsidy and says he does not intend to file a tax return, for example, he is prompted either to state an intent to file or uncheck the “apply for subsidy” box.

But simplicity can’t be the only goal for improving healthcare.gov. An ideal website would also help users to make an optimal choice. That’s not easy to do. Buying insurance is an incredibly complex decision, even for experienced consumers. Somebody who wants to make the smartest choice has to take into account all kinds of information about the plan—monthly premiums, out-of-pocket costs, provider networks, drug formularies, and so on. Many people aren’t familiar with any of these terms. Most probably are not familiar with all of them.

The authors of recent University of Pennsylvania study, which tracked the experience of well-educated young adults on healthcare.gov, developed a set of recommendations in response to participants' complaints that key information was not spelled out up front or delivered in context.

Pop-up boxes could offer definitions of key terms, like premium or formulary, where they appear. The site could have clear warnings about key caveats consumers might miss—like the fact that Cost Sharing Reductions, which lower out-of-pocket costs for lower income buyers, are available only with silver plans.

The problem—as you may have guessed by now—is that the imperative to provide more information is hard to reconcile with the imperative to simplify the process. Liang, who says he has spoken to thousands of users over the phone, is somewhat wary of providing too much information, at least at first glance. An alumnus of the product analytics team at Twitter, Liang said that Penn study findings evoke a creative tension “between user interface researchers, who talk to users, and the analytics team, which just measures everything. We try to strike a balance: talking to thousands of people about their needs and incorporating what we learn that way, versus analytics, measuring what percentage of users drops off at every step in shopping process.”

I put the streamline-vs.-inform question to Charlene Wong, the lead researcher in the Penn study. She notes that HealthSherpa does meet one of the study's core recommendations, in that it “uses the type of decision support tools that the young adults in our study were asking for”—chiefly by asking their expected level of medical use. Wong further notes that HealthSherpa's 'Total Annual Cost' quotes also meet a need highlighted by study participants. Still, HealthSherpa does not provide all of the information that the Penn study identified as essential. For example, it does not highlight the fact that free preventative services are included in all plans—not just the more expensive ones.

Liang acknowledges that the desire for in-context definitions and explanations is “natural for an educated person.” Going forward, he'd like to “progressively offer more options to power users.” He foresees inviting users to “enter as much information as they have an appetite for”—and rewarding them with results more tailored to their needs, via algorithms not yet created.

In the end, there may be no perfect solution. But perhaps there doesn’t have to be. As Tom Baker, a co-author of the Penn study, points out, the Netherlands today has a system that looks a lot like what Obamacare is supposed to be, with people shopping around for subsidized private insurance. There, however, the exchanges are private—though “the government is involved on the back end.”

In the U.S., too, could healthcare.gov eventually fade into the background as private exchanges compete to offer the easiest experience, or the most information-rich, or algorithms that best base recommendations on a shopper's past medical usage patterns? The ACA's core premise is that competition among private insurers will control costs and improve healthcare delivery. Perhaps competition among brokers will prove as beneficial—and the market will figure out how to get essential information to all comers.