Eight pages long, with three illustrations of the child’s anatomy, the pamphlet may describe one of the earliest instances of sex-change surgery. “The first case that I found (in America) was in the 1840s, and it was received quite critically by fellow physicians,” writes Elizabeth Reis, author of Bodies in Doubt: An American History of Intersex and professor of women's and gender studies at the University of Oregon, in an email.

Brand saw the operation not as sex change, but as a means of returning the child to his “proper” gender; Brand seemed to believe that only two distinct sexes were possible. He denied the existence of hermaphrodites, although he was familiar with the concept: “The term ‘hermaphrodite’ is properly understood as an animal that has both the male and female organs equally and perfectly formed,” he wrote. “But,” he goes on, “There is no reason to believe that such a case ever had existence in the human subject.”



Brand’s attitude toward sex and gender was consistent with the predominant view of his time; according to eighteenth-century norms, sex was a medical fact that had nothing to do with choice or personal expression. In fact, neither the patient nor his parents seem to have even been consulted. “Gender wasn't conceived of as a form of identity,” says Warren. “It was conceived of as a form of body.” The idea of a person being "transgender," of course, is not something that would enter common conception until about two centuries later.

“Certainly this is unusual for the time period,” says Fissell. But it isn’t necessarily implausible: “In the late eighteenth century, people were doing a little more adventuresome surgery,” she says. Hospitals in England were also growing, and new ones were being established; operations were becoming safer as reformers improved unhygienic practices; surgeons were gaining more experience, and becoming more experimental, as they learned to treat injuries from new types of weapons. The surgery Brand described fits in, broadly, with the historical record. “That's the kind of operative surgery they were doing at that point,” she says. “It’s not invading a major body cavity. It’s not opening up the abdomen or the chest. People wouldn’t have survived that.” Despite rapid advances, surgeons were limited by the lack of effective anesthesia and, without antibiotics, deterred by the possibility that any infection could be fatal.

Some scholars, however, take issue with Warren’s labeling the surgery “gender reassignment.” From a technical point of view, it’s probably an exaggeration; and, in the history of Western thought on gender and sexuality, it’s out-of-place. “It's a little anachronistic to call it that,” says Fissell. “That’s not what he thought he was doing.” He didn’t believe he was changing or reassigning the patient’s sex—just “repairing.” Since the mid-twentieth century, it’s been medically possible for individuals identifying with a gender other than the one they were born with to undergo surgical procedures or hormonal therapy—the first known “gender reassignment” was performed in 1930—but the case Brand describes had nothing to do with the patient’s preference.