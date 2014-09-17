Yet if the personal Roosevelts are brilliantly three-dimensional, the political Roosevelts are oddly flat. This is partly a product of the film’s almost textbook-like detachment from the urgencies of the present. The United States has spent much of the last two decades, for instance, arguing about how best to reform the odd public-private health insurance scheme that grew up around Franklin Roosevelt’s decision not to include health insurance in the Social Security Act of 1935—an episode “The Roosevelts” skirts past. So too with other policy areas where the New Deal’s legacy is very much with us—gender equality in the economy, the federal government’s role in housing markets, and more.

Consider inequality. To be sure, the “Great Convergence” of the Roosevelt years (and after) was a complex phenomenon. But it also stemmed in part from policies Roosevelt helped to enact: the creation of a social safety net, a strong national regulatory regime, a legal climate favorable to unionization, the vast human investment regime set up by the G.I. Bill, and, not least, the highly progressive taxation scheme established during World War II. (Four months after Pearl Harbor, FDR proposed a one hundred percent tax on income above $25,000; he didn’t get his way with Congress, but the fiscal regime that emerged was far more redistributive than what had been in place before the war.) “The Roosevelts” recognizes the significance of the G.I. Bill only briefly, refers to the Wagner Act’s contribution to labor’s rights but not to the economic effects of mass worker empowerment, and mentions progressive wartime taxation not at all.

In an important sense, the intersection of the progressive legislation of the 1930s and 1940s and the economic trends of the postwar decades created the American middle class as we once knew it. But that’s not the end of the story. As the gap between rich and poor shrank under Roosevelt and his successors, racial inequality grew. One segment of the American working class was permitted to lift itself into middle-class status while another was not. This peculiar phenomenon—the mainsprings of modern American racial inequality—had its roots in the deeply discriminatory nature of the New Deal state. Black workers were systematically excluded from the key social insurance and regulatory programs; they found it difficult to access the G.I. Bill’s benefits, when those benefits were administered locally; the red-lining of residential neighborhoods and government support for Jim Crow suburbanization cut them out of the greatest wealth-building exercise in American history. Franklin Roosevelt was at least complicit in all these policies. Yet if “The Roosevelts”is good evidence, we have not yet truly incorporated this history into our collective memory of FDR’s career.

Perhaps more important than its reluctance to engage with the issues of the hour, however, is what The Roosevelts’ strictly biographical vision does to our understanding of its principal characters’ impacts on their own times, and their enduring value in ours. The three Roosevelts command our attention, the film tells us, above all because they were “great leaders.” How did they become great leaders? The film’s essential answer is that they each passed through what Doris Kearns Goodwin calls “trials of fire”; each vanquished fear in his or her own life: Theodore, a fear that the physical infirmities of his youth would prevent him from living the strenuous life he valued; Eleanor, a fear grounded in her own phenomenally difficult childhood that she would be unloved, and perhaps was notworthy of love; Franklin, the fears that the life he had envisioned had vanished suddenly when he lost his ability to walk. They were all “wounded people,” Ward notes; they had learned through their own experience that things could be overcome and that it was therefore worth trying to help people to overcome things. And they were strong, Kearns Goodwin notes, because circumstances had forced them to become so.

This all strikes me as fundamentally correct. But how much does it really tell us? The concept of “strength” might help us to understand the Roosevelts’ determination to get things done, and their resilience in the face of adversity. But it does not tell us much about the substance of their ambitions, about why they wanted certain things to get done and not others. It tells us still less about why they were able to get things done. To answer these questions, we need to go beyond biography and place the Roosevelts in historical context. Intellectually, they were products of their times. Their assumptions about the “role of government” were typical rather than extraordinary, drawing from a class-specific sense of noblesse oblige but also from the intellectual currents of the Progressive Era, which envisioned government as an extension of the community itself, and hence an appropriate instrument for providing the goods and services necessary for communities to thrive. The policies they envisioned as solutions to social problems built upon a transnational network of policy thinkers trying to address the social costs of capitalist development.