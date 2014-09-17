This upcoming Sunday, over 100,000 people are expected to converge on New York City for the People’s Climate March. My colleague Rebecca Leber has explained that the “real goal” of the march, taking place two days before a United Nations climate summit, is “to show that climate action is a populist movement.” The following diagram depicts how the participants in the march will be organized:

The march’s story, embedded here in the sequence of participants (starting at the front of the diagram’s arrow), begins with the argument that the people most vulnerable to fossil-fueled global warming—“frontline” communities and youth—can lead the way to a solution. In most stories on global warming, indigenous and frontline communities, such as migrants, farmworkers, and survivors of climate disasters, are victims who at best deserve recompense. Similarly, youth are generally portrayed as the passive victims of the decisions made by today’s powerful. (As President Obama told Georgetown University students in 2013, “I refuse to condemn your generation and future generations to a planet that’s beyond fixing.”) The People’s Climate March asserts that by being on the “frontlines of crisis,” the people most personally impacted by the cost of global warming have the greatest ability to lead us in another direction.

In my experience as a climate advocate, I’ve found this to be truer than what most might expect. For example, Bangladeshis are generally portrayed as some of the greatest victims of global warming, with an entire country under threat from rising seas. Yet they—unlike the Western world—have a society of over 100 million people that is resilient to the storms and floods that sweep over the nation every monsoon season. We talk about how wonderful it would be to get to ask a time traveler about what it’s like to live in the future—see, for example, the plot of the Back to the Future movies. But with frontline communities, we have that opportunity. They are living in everyone’s future.

The march “narrative,” as it were, has a sharp transition from the initial focus on building the future with youth, labor, and green development to accountability for the fossil-fuel industry and global warming deniers.