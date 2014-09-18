Scotland heads to the polls today for a historic vote to decide whether or not Scotland will become an independent nation. Against this backdrop of feverish campaigning and energetic debate, a photo collective called Document Scotland brings us the unique perspectives of four Scottish photographers on their country at this momentous time. By looking at various elements of Scottish culture and identity, they aim to defy stereotypes and present a portrait of a diverse yet unified place.

The photographers Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert, Sophie Gerrard, Stephen McLaren and Colin McPherson make up the 2-year old team. An exhibit called Beyond the Border showcases their work, which is at times humorous, and often elegant.

Gerrard’s quietly stunning series Drawn to the Land follows the lives of women farmers in Scotland. “It’s a great symbol of our national identity,” Gerrard wrote in a statement. “I wanted to go beyond the romantic picture postcard view and learn about the land through the eyes of those who are responsible for it.”

McPherson’s A Fine Line studies the physical border that separates England from Scotland, travelling from the western end to the edge of the North Sea over the course of one year. “I wanted to feel my reaction to it as I walked, drove and cycled up and down ... I like to think of photography as exploration, both in a physical and visual sense,” he wrote.