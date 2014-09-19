On Wednesday, Vox’s Matt Yglesias argued that President Obama’s biggest economic failure has been his neglectful handling of the Federal Reserve. “This is a failure that sounds boring,” Yglesias writes, “but has likely doomed millions of people to needlessly long spells of unemployment.” It’s true that Fed policy has been too tight after the recession. But Yglesias both overestimates Obama’s ability to influence the Fed and ignores Obama’s actual biggest economic failure: housing policy.

First, the Fed. Yglesias is right that the Fed could have done much more to create stronger growth by, for instance, raising the inflation target above 2 percent or using NGDP targeting. But I’m not sure what Obama could have done much more to make that happen. The first challenge the president faced was actually getting 60 senators to confirm economists who supported looser monetary policy. In a follow-up article Thursday, Yglesias argues that Obama could have made a deal with Senate Republicans to accomplish that. “[I]f Obama had wanted to appoint pro-stimulus Federal Reserve governors, he could have gotten it done easily enough by agreeing to appoint some folks who agree with Republicans about other things,” he writes. That’s possible, but I think Yglesias underestimates the opposition Obama would have faced for any candidate that supported significantly higher inflation. Senator Rand Paul would have grilled those nominees and whipped up the conservative base. Maybe one or two would have been confirmed, but it’s hard to see how Obama could have consistently nominated dovish economists with Republican acquiescence.

Even if the Senate did confirm economists like Christina Romer or Scott Sumner, they would then have to actually change monetary policy. The Federal Reserve board has 12 voting members and works on a consensus basis. Romer and Sumner would certainly have given Chair Janet Yellen (and before her Ben Bernanke) room to loosen monetary policy. But Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher and Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser—both of whom are unnecessarily worried about inflation—would have the same amount of voting influence as Romer and Sumner. The addition of a few dovish economists just wouldn’t swing the consensus towards a significantly higher inflation target.

That doesn’t excuse Obama’s neglect. He should have paid much more attention to the Fed and nominated Romer for the board. It may not have made a huge economic difference, but it would have made some.