There’s a Chinese joke about a boss who’s looking through applications for a job at his company. When his secretary glances over, she sees that he’s not even reading the applications—he’s simply pulling sheets from the pile at random and throwing them in the trash. “What are you doing?” she asks him. “I don’t want to hire anyone who’s unlucky,” he replies.

It’s funny because it’s true—in China, at least. Many people take matters of fortune seriously here, whether it’s fengshui, the Chinese zodiac, or, increasingly, Western astrology. It’s hard to quantify the popularity of horoscopes in China, but a 2007 survey by China Youth Daily and the website Sina found that out of more than 3,000 respondents, 92.4 percent said they paid attention to horoscopes. (About a third said they believed in astrology absolutely.) Major web portals like Baidu, QQ, and Sina, all have astrology sections, and “astrological sign” was the fifth most popular mobile search term on Baidu in 2013 (after “weather,” “train ticket,” “lottery,” and “price of gold”).

Horoscopes in China can influence big decisions like whom to hire, whom to date, and whom to befriend, with astrological signs serving, like they do in the U.S., as markers of personality—Leos are dominant, Aries are spontaneous, Capricorns are stubborn, etc.—as well as compatibility. The difference is in degree. In China, dating show contestants regularly accept or reject potential matches based on their signs, and astrology is a common conversation topic on first dates. Gossip magazines devote pages to the horoscopes of celebrities. (Blake Lively likes Libras.) One young job applicant in Chongqing reportedly turned down a position because she was a Leo and her would-be boss was a Pisces.

In this astrological version of natural selection, no one has it tougher than Virgos, born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22. The persecution is mostly playful. This month, Virgos have been taking a ribbing online for the usual sins: They’re picky, they’re spoiled, they’re fussy to the point of being obsessive-compulsive. One meme circulating online had WeChat users posting an array of eight photos—one photo short of a perfect three-by-three square—in order to annoy their Virgo friends. A website urged users to “drive Virgos crazy” by changing their WeChat profile photos so it looked like their friends always had one unread message from them. An informal poll of my Chinese friends confirmed that Virgos get a bad rap. “Virgos are evil through-and-through,” said Xu Yang, 31. (He later added that he was kidding.) “My brother is a Virgo, and we don’t get along well because he’s been spoiled,” said Nancy Wu, age 27. “Then again, Keanu Reeves is a Virgo, so it’s hard to say.”