The question at the heart of David Bezmozgis’s new novel, The Betrayers, is the legacy that one generation bequeaths to another. The novel, which is set in a single 24-hour period, asks us to consider how the heroism and political stoicism associated with Soviet-era Jewish dissidents get translated into a blueprint for political action by their children who, now planted in a different place, interpret this legacy in their own ways.

The protagonist of The Betrayers, Boruch Kotler, is modeled on the figure of Natan Sharansky, an aging one-time Soviet Jewish refusenik who became an Israeli politician. In the events that kick off the novel, Kotler decides not to support the Israeli government’s decision to dismantle a settlement block in the West Bank—a huge blow to the government given Kotler’s near-mythic stature as a national hero. Kotler is subsequently blackmailed by one of the Prime Minister’s henchmen, who tries to pressure him into reversing his decision. He refuses to compromise—or even to consider the threat posed to himself and to his family.

As a result, the blackmailer reveals to the entire country that Kotler is having an extramarital affair with his young assistant Leora—herself a daughter of refuseniks who was brought to Israel as a child. Fleeing the scandal a day before the government orders the settlements dismantled, Kotler and Leora dash off to Crimea—a place where Kotler spent some time as a child vacationing with his parents. (The novel is set in Crimea prior to its annexation by Russia—Bezmozgis completed his novel before the events that unfolded earlier this year.)

Away from the turbulent events unfolding in Israel, Kotler begins to grapple with his descent into potential irrelevance. The novel underlines this in Kotler’s near-parodic Soviet dissident-turned-Israeli politician rhetoric. “What do you propose we do?” Kotler asks Leora when faced with a hotel reservation snafu. “Write an open letter, stage a hunger strike?” While scanning the forlorn faces of people trying to rent out rooms in their houses to summertime tourists, Kotler thinks: “Somebody should teach them the importance of projecting the image of strength.” Kotler’s clichéd language culminates in a telephone conversation with his daughter Dafna. Defending his decision not to heed his blackmailer’s warning, Kotler tells Dafna about the importance of “not negotiating with terrorists.” Dafna refuses to take it. Any benefit to the country is worthless “if it destroys our family,” she says.