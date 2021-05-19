The Horrible, Oppressive History of Book Burning in America

Let the libraries become known as mere propaganda agencies for the dissemination of anti-Communist literature and their effectiveness will be quickly crippled.

And the Librarian of Congress, Luther Evans, testified:

People are deeply moved by what they experience, and I suspect the actuality of free open-handed American libraries overseas means as much to their users as the books they read in them. They may have read about freedom of opinion in the U.S. They actually see evidence of it in our American library that contains books different from or even hostile to the views of the Administration in power in the U.S. The presence of an uncensored book critical of some aspect of American life in the open collections of a U.S. library can do more than a thousand propaganda tracts to convince the doubting reader of the integrity of American goals and the candor with which American shortcomings are admitted.

Under a Democratic President, Secretary of State Acheson distributed in U.S. libraries throughout the world magazines such as Life, which damned him as little short of a traitor. Secretary Dulles shared Acheson’s principles but lacked his guts. Dulles’ International Information Administration began by advocating the use of pro-U.S. material by Soviet-endorsed writers such as Howard Fast where it might “be given special credibility among selected key audiences.” But when McCarthy attacked this directive the State Department cancelled it and in its place ordered all broadcasters and libraries to stop using material by “Communists, fellow travelers, et cetera.” A further directive to employees preparing scripts and articles for overseas audiences banned discussion by or about “Communists, fellow travelers, and so forth.” And a third directive ordered publishers to certify that no material sent abroad under a State Department program would be by: “Communists, fellow travelers, or persons who might be controversial” (this was cancelled on demand of the publishers concerned.)

So the match bearing the brand name of Eisenhower and Dulles was struck and set to the bonfire. A score of books were removed from all Amerika Haus libraries in Berlin. They included a study by Vera Micheles Dean, a novel by Walter Duranty, the poems of Langston Hughes, and Howard Fast’s edition of the works of Tom Paine. In Bombay and Calcutta the banned books included Clarence Streit’s Union Now, the Lynd’s Middletown, Rising Wind by Walter White, Alan Barth’s The Loyalty of Free Men and Washington Witch Hunt by the New York Herald-Tribune’s correspondent, Bert Andrews. The full lists of books burned and banned have been kept secret; but “et cetera” “and so forth” and “controversial” have generally been interpreted by subordinate officials as referring to any author about whom derogatory information has been offered before a Congressional committee. Any official who did not follow the House Un-American Activities Committee as a guide and further purge the shelves of all works critical of McCarran and McCarthy acted at his own peril. This was made explicit by a memorandum from the State Department Press Officer declining to define “et cetera,” “and so forth,” and “controversial” and declaring that doubtful cases “must be determined by those responsible for the program.” Only reckless men, under these conditions, could choose to take steps offensive to McCarthy, since the President and the Secretary have rarely backed up their subordinates whom McCarthy has singled out for attack. Appalled by the reaction they foresaw, responsible officials overseas attempted to delay the application of the directives. But then the lists of proscribed authors arrived, to be followed by the inspection of library shelves by McCarthy’s staff men Cohn and Schine.

The shock overseas, to peoples trained to despise propaganda and barely freed from political enslavement was tremendous; American correspondents reporting the reaction, filed accounts so violent that many were not printed in newspapers here at home.