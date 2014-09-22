Ever since Democrat Chad Taylor dropped out of the Senate race in Kansas two weeks ago, Republicans (and incumbent Senator Pat Roberts) have rested their hopes of holding the seat on the possibility that thousands of Democrats would vote for Taylor anyhow, wasting their ballots, instead of voting for the independent, Greg Orman, who leads incumbent Pat Roberts in several polls.

Now that those specific hopes have been dashed, Republicans want to run the same basic play, by forcing Democrats to select a new Senate candidate before the end of this week. They should proceed with caution—because a crucial fact about the Kansas Senate race may be that Pat Roberts is approximately the most common name in all of America.

As my colleague John Judis explained here, the Kansas Supreme Court has ordered Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the vote-suppression innovator, to remove Taylor from the Senate ballot, touching off a head-to-head contest between Roberts and Orman.

The Court’s decision probably means Republicans are out of screwballs, and will just have to try to get their guy elected the old fashioned way. But Kobach and the Kansas GOP will probably try to force Dems to replace Taylor’s name with a different name, just five weeks before the election. Enter “Pat Roberts.”