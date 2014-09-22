Editor's Note: The Baltimore Ravens on Monday afternoon issued a lengthy, strongly worded statement disputing the details of ESPN's report on the Ray Rice story. You can read it in full here.

ESPN.com on Friday night published a thoroughly reported and thoroughly devastating reconstruction of how professional football has handled the Ray Rice situation. The story makes Roger Goodell and the NFL look bad. It makes the front office of the Baltimore Ravens look even worse. And it makes you wonder: How many other times, with how many other players and teams, has this sort of thing happened?

The article, written by Don Van Natta and Kevin Van Valkenburg, takes readers all the way back to February—when Rice and Janay Palmer, who was his fiancée at the time, got into an elevator at an Atlantic City hotel. The couple had been drinking and, according to the article, arguing about wedding guests lists and a text Rice had received from a young woman who worked for the Ravens. Then came the sequence everyone in America has now seen on video, thanks to security cameras in and just outside the elevator: Rice hit Palmer, knocking her unconscious. Afterwards, he casually dragged her out of the elevator.

Officials with the Ravens and the NFL have said, repeatedly, they did not know exactly what had happened until the website TMZ published the second video, the one that captures Rice actually striking Palmer. If the ESPN story is right, Ravens and NFL officials are either lying or parsing their words very, very carefully. According to the article, an Atlantic City police officer gave a detailed description of that video to Darren Sanders, head of security for the Ravens, who in turn relayed that information to Ravens officials. This conversation reportedly happened just hours after the incident. Rice subsequently gave a similarly candid account when meeting with members of the Ravens front office, according to the article.