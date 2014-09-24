This article is sponsored by Credit Suisse.

It’s been a year of milestones for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community. Marriage equality is now legal in 19 states; in May Michael Sam became the first openly gay player drafted to the NFL; and in July, President Obama issued an executive order banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity for federal workers.

Corporations have played a significant role in turning the tide for LGBT issues. Sponsorship of pride parades is on the rise, with corporate logos and slogans displayed alongside rainbows flags and banners. According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), 91 percent of Fortune 500 companies now prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, and 62 percent provide health insurance benefits to employees’ domestic partners.

It’s easy to see why businesses are promoting pro-LGBT policies: The LGBT community represents an estimated $800 billion in buying power annually. That’s not to mention the HR perspective. Studies have shown that LGBT-supportive practices have a positive impact on LGBT employee satisfaction, workplace relationships, and job commitment, and in turn, increased productivity and creativity. In short, the more comfortable LGBT employees feel at their workplace, the happier they are; the happier they are, the better they work.

But what about from a company stock performance perspective? Pro-LGBT policies, like giving partners equal benefits or including transgender procedures in health insurance, cost money for an employer, and some corporations have argued that such practices are simply too costly for them to take on. In part to test this assumption, Credit Suisse created the Credit Suisse LGBT Equality Index, a quantitative way to show whether the money spent on pro-LGBT policies negatively impacted an employer’s stock price. The index was launched in October 2013, and with it, Credit Suisse also created the LGBT Equality Portfolio, a portfolio of stock screened for their progressive LGBT practices.