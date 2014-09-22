Sunday on “Meet the Press,” Chuck Todd decreed that the 2014 Senate races aren’t about Democrat versus Republican or liberal versus conservative but, rather, coffee versus chicken—or, to borrow Todd’s terminology, “Starbucks Nation” versus “Chick-fil-A Country.”

As Todd explained it, “Starbucks Nation” exists in “big cities” and their “adjacent suburbs” and is populated by Democrats. “Chick-fil-A Country,” meanwhile, can be found “in the areas between suburban America and rural America … the exurbs” and is full of Republicans. In 2012, the presidential battleground states favored Democrats because more of these states’ populations resided in urban areas. In 2014, the Senate battleground states favor Republicans because more of their populations reside in rural areas. Hence Todd’s prediction that, in the battle for the Senate, “it could be advantage to the Chicken.”

It’s an occupational hazard of political punditry to reach for these sorts of inane classifications—as if every big election boils down to how the Soccer Moms and Patio Men of Applebee’s America decide to cast their ballots. More often than not, it’s just a new way of describing the same old red vs. blue divide.

But Todd’s latest attempt strikes me as especially inane. Starbucks may have been a decent signifier of effete urban liberalism in, oh, 1995; but, in 2014, when you can cool off with a frappuccino at the Super Target in Denton, Texas, I’d say Starbucks is pretty Middle American. And, while Chick-fil-A may have a conservative Christian corporate culture—with its president’s public opposition to gay marriage and its longstanding policy that all of its stores are closed on Sunday—it’s hardly an exclusively exurban or rural phenomenon, hence its current plans to massively expand its number of stores in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles.