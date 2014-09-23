Winding through the city of Debaltseve, which sits on a highway between the separatist strongholds of Donetsk and Luhansk, Evgeny Gorbachev passed buildings pockmarked with shrapnel. He crossed intersections littered with shattered glass. At the eastern end of Communist Street, he noted a row of homes, now charred and roofless. And at 56 Vorovskova Street, he pointed to his house, or rather, to its remains: blackened sheet metal, singed rose bushes, and chipped bricks. “A rocket fell on my home and destroyed everything,” Gorbachev said.

In theory, all should be quiet on Ukraine's eastern front. Government and rebel representatives arrived at a ceasefire in Minsk on September 5, signing a tentative peace plan for ending the Ukraine crisis, a plan endorsed by both Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Just over a week later, Gorbachev's home was hit. And shells are still falling (albeit in smaller numbers) in several cities across the Donetsk region. On September 19, negotiators agreed to a 30km buffer zone that stipulates both sides pulling heavy weaponry back from the front lines, but the effects seem limited so far. NATO's supreme commander Philip Breedlove recently called the situation a “cease-fire in name only.” In Debaltseve, even the name seems gratuitous.

A town of roughly 25,000, Debaltseve juts into rebel-held territory like an outstretched thumb. Pro-Russian forces held the city throughout the spring, and Ukrainian troops retook it during an offensive in late July. Remnants of rebel rule linger along the road into town, like an old shack painted in black, blue, and red—the colors of the Donetsk People's Republic flag. Now, separatist forces stand to the west, east, and south, while a road to the north offers the lone lifeline to the Ukrainian forces.

Downtrodden even before fighting broke out earlier this year, the city has now been without running water for nearly a month. Electricity is out, too. Not a day has passed quietly since the ceasefire came into “effect,” residents and soldiers reported. Roughly 100 locals, including Gorbachev, his wife, and mother, now live in a bunker located in an office building belonging to a train company. Two civilians died in a rocket attack on Sunday evening, and another the previous week, adding to a death toll that now exceeds 3,000. Ukrainian officials insist that it's the rebels who continue to violate the ceasefire. But inside Debaltseve, it's clear that separatist forces aren't the only ones firing. “Just as the war went on, so it has continued," Gorbachev said, when I met him outside the bunker on Monday afternoon, outgoing artillery fire echoing overhead.