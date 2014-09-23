Peter Thiel makes for thorny material. Hail him as a visionary thinker, a secular prophet, and you seem to be following the crowds: Nassim Taleb has already called Thiel's new book, Zero to One: Notes on Startups or How to Build the Future, a classic. Fortune Magazine ventures to declare Thiel “America’s leading public intellectual today.” Critique him and you end up playing into his paramount philosophy—contrarianism. Last year, The Telegraph called Thiel’s firm, Palantir Technologies, “the reigning champion of creepy startups.” Between these poles of love and hate, perhaps the most judicious response is simply to evaluate him on your own terms. Oh wait, he says that too: “The most contrarian thing of all is not to oppose the crowd but to think for yourself.”

This call to intellectual originality is the core thesis of his new book, which isn’t really a management manual or guide to startups so much as an extended polemic against stagnation, convention, and uninspired thinking. What Thiel is after is the revitalization of imagination and invention writ large. He offers plenty of practical insider advice, to be sure: A startup flawed at its foundation cannot be fixed. Unless your company is publicly held, your board shouldn’t exceed five people. There’s also the typical serving of iconoclastic ideas—namely that competition is a deceptive, destructive ideology, and monopoly is the true condition of any successful business. But Thiel is also upfront about the limits of what he can tell aspiring entrepreneurs: There’s no special formula he can impart because every innovation is unique, and “no authority can prescribe in concrete terms how to be innovative.”

What he can offer is an “exercise in thinking,” something he thinks we’re not doing very well anymore. This exercise manages to reference Prince, Marx, Tolstoy, Shakespeare, chess grandmaster Jose Raul Capablanca, Malcolm Gladwell, Johann Goethe, Francis Bacon, Tolkien, John Rawls, unabomber Ted Kaczynski, James Madison, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Mark Twain, Lady Gaga, and Sophocles. Thiel is at pains to identify and correct a pervasive malaise—our loss of faith in a definite future—and its symptoms, in Thiel’s view, are everywhere. The underlying idea is that startups, even business more generally, can’t be cut off from other sectors of modern life. He wants to talk about entrepreneurship holistically, within the context of larger cultural phenomena, and he wants you to start thinking critically about the world, not just your startup’s disruptive new slogan.

On the one hand, this is a refreshing, enlivening approach to business in a genre that tends either to narratives of complacent self-congratulation or painfully obvious management maxims—with little attention paid to the world beyond corporate walls. Thiel takes whole professions to task for dedicating themselves to the rearrangement of already-invented products, instead of the creation of new ones: bankers rearrange existing companies’ capital structures; private equity investors and management consultants squeeze efficiency from those companies but fail to create new value. That these professions tend to attract the most successful, ambitious graduates is troublesome; for Thiel, the trend is indicative of a culture that has lost interest—and belief—in its ability to seize the future.