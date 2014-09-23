In a speech Tuesday at the United Nations, President Barack Obama trumpeted America's response to climate change, saying that over the past eight years the country has "reduced our total carbon pollution by more than any other nation on Earth." That may be true, but the statement isn't as significant as it might seem. During that time span, the U.S. was the world's second-most prolific polluter. Even modest changes to policy and practices were likely to reduce emissions by large volumes.

But Obama had to make a big deal about what the U.S. has done already because he couldn't make such a big deal about what the U.S. will do in the future.

His administration is now putting in place major new regulations on power plants—a critical move that will make a significant reduction in U.S. emissions and allow it to hit targets that Obama set years ago, during negotiations in Copenhagen. But simply hitting those targets isn't enough. To avoid the most catastrophic scenarios of climate change, the nations of the world must do more to reduce emissions that continue to rise every year. The heavy lifting will have to come from places like China and India, and even less developed nations. The U.S. has a critical role to play in this process, but it will require steps Obama couldn't promise on Tuesday—perhaps because, though he would happily support them, his political opposition would not.

Consider what the President did announce—an executive order directing federal agencies to plan for climate change impacts in all of their investments and decisions on international development. The idea is to help make sure these investments are durable and effective in a world where it's becoming impossible to consider funding parts of the world without considering impacts like extreme weather.

The executive order is less about the climate negotiations process than a broader signal to the world that the U.S. takes climate change seriously (even if congressional Republicans don't). “The president is setting the right course with his executive order," World Resources Institute's Climate and Energy Director Jennifer Morgan said in a statement. "We can't pursue development around the world without recognizing the risks that climate change poses every day. Making sure climate resilience is built into all of our development planning is essential to combating poverty in the 21st century.”