Ask the White House where President Barack Obama derives the legal authority to bomb Islamic State fighters in Syria, and you’ll get a master class in handwaving. The 2003 authorization to invade Iraq fits because we’re now defending Iraq. The 2001 authorization to attack Al Qaeda fits because ISIS is a kind of outgrowth of Al Qaeda.

But many members of Congress—including Republicans, who have been so jealously guarding their checks on executive power—are perfectly happy to see Obama use military force anyhow.

They could resolve this wee contradiction in an afternoon, if they wanted, by passing a new Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) in Syria. But barring some unforeseen calamity, they won’t. At least not before the election. And the reasons should make you just as annoyed with Congress as you’re probably already inclined to be.

Whether you support the administration’s actions, or think they’re foolhardy, or believe they’re unconstitutional, it’s hard to deny that they’re popular. The public understandably distinguishes between wars of occupation and regime change on the one hand, and military assaults (covert or aerial) against Islamic terrorist networks on the other. To the extent that the former was ever popular, it ceased to be almost a decade ago. The latter has been popular pretty consistently.