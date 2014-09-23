You’ve probably heard the criticism before: Congress spends too much time politicking and not enough time legislating. That critique seems very applicable right now. After the August recess, the House spent just nine days in session and the Senate only eight. Both are now back on recess and neither is scheduled to return until after the midterms.

Even Vox’s Ezra Klein—normally a defender of congressmen spending time in their districts—thought this lengthy recess was ridiculous. “[I]t's also part of Congress's job to be in Washington trying to build coalitions and pass legislative solutions to the nation's problems,” he wrote. “And there are plenty of problems right now.”

It’s hard to argue that Congress shouldn’t be doing more to solve these problems. After all, this Congress is on pace to be the least productive ever. But are policymakers taking a longer recess before the midterms than their predecessors did? I looked back on the number of days the House and Senate each spent in session from September 1 to the midterms since 1978.

Turns out, they are working less: