It’s well established that people express different aspects of their personalities when speaking different languages. Now, researchers are suggesting that a much subtler linguistic shift can have a meaningful impact on the way we interpret the world: Just listening to a voice with a foreign accent can prime people to see a situation according to the values of the foreign culture, if they have ties to it—or it can reinforce the standards of their own culture, if they’re “monocultural.”

A team of researchers at the University of Southern California, led by psychologists Morteza Dehghani and Pete Khooshabeh, looked at whether “bi-culturals” and “mono-culturals” change their interpretive framework based on the kinds of accents they hear. Their paper will appear in the Journal of Language and Social Psychology. Using a Chinese-American student association at a college in California, Dehghani recruited 80 Chinese-Americans, all of whom had lived in the U.S. for at least five years, as well as 62 mono-cultural Americans to serve as a control group. Participants were shown a short video of an ethnically ambiguous, middle-aged cartoon man thanking them for taking part in the study and giving them instructions about the task. Half the time, the man spoke English with a Chinese accent; half the time, he sounded like a native American English speaker.

After watching the video, participants were shown a picture of a group of fish, with one fish swimming ahead of the others, and were asked why they thought the single fish was swimming out in front: Was it because the one fish was leading the others, or because it was being chased by the pack?

Chinese culture, which is less individualistic, is more likely to support the second explanation, say the researchers: The fish is ahead because it’s being chased, not because it’s trying to be a leader. “Collectivists tend to see the fish as a group of fish, and it’s the group that is determining/dictating the position of the leading fish,” Dehghani explained in an email.