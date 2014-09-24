But Davis isn’t just telling her story; she’s telling her story in the context of an important political contest and a policy fight, and it’s too bad that she had to do the miserable work of revelation without much political pay-off. We know how powerful women’s lived experience can be within political discourse. Davis herself showed us that power when she suggested, during her filibuster, that her Texas legislative colleagues lacked interest in women’s reproductive freedoms because so many of them “have never ever had to face that and will never face it, because you don’t have the equipment. [But] I’ve got it and my daughters have it, and other women that I care about have it and women who I don’t know have it.”

It was a great example of how charging into a political debate armed simply with your own experiences can make a noticeable impact. There have been other recent examples: Kirsten Gillibrand, the junior senator from New York, released a memoir on the same day Davis did and wrote of male political colleagues who commented, both appreciatively and disparagingly, about her body and appearance. These anecdotes were greeted with skepticism from some who wondered about Gillibrand’s unwillingness to name names, but they provided a bracingly realistic, too-rarely-described view of what professional life for women in male-dominated spheres feels like.

Meanwhile, in Nevada, Lucy Flores, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, testified in 2013 about her own abortion, at age 16, during hearings about expanding sex education in her state. Her story was remarkable both because she freely admitted that her choice was not medically indicated and that she did not regret it—it had made the rest of her life, her education, and her political work possible—and because it was deployed in the context of a policy fight directly related to teen pregnancy rates.

Just a few years ago, these unapologetic admissions would have been unthinkable. Yes, socially conservative women, running on “family values” platforms, occasionally mined their reproductive histories as source material. Sarah Palin’s tale of deciding not to end a pregnancy after a Down syndrome diagnosis endeared her to powerful anti-abortion factions in her party. But for women on the left, stories about female life that were anything less than peppy were discouraged. No talking about the economic tolls of parenthood or the unequal distribution of domestic expectation, no talking about birth control or abortions, no describing instances of sexism, lest any of this stuff suggest that the candidate in question is a whiner, a victim, or, really... a woman.

In 2010, a study of female candidates revealed that it was becoming more effective for women to acknowledge sexist attacks than to simply ignore them. Around the same time, we began to hear more women opening up—via snappy comebacks or emotionally resonant debate rejoinders—about the facts of female life. And we began to see how rhetorically corrective those facts could be.

In 2009, during a Senate debate on the health care bill, Arizona Republican Jon Kyl averred that he didn’t see why he had to pay for insurance that covered maternity care, since he himself had never required it—the kind of argument that might well have gone unchallenged by a chamber full of other non-maternity-care-needing guys. But this chamber wasn’t full of just other guys, and Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow jumped in to note, with a deadly smile, that while Kyl may not have needed obstetric attention, “I think your mom probably did.”

Even more vivid was an exchange on the House floor in 2011, during debate over defunding Planned Parenthood. New Jersey Republican Chris Smith had read aloud from a book a gruesome description of a second-trimester abortion, when California Democrat Jackie Speier took the floor, explaining that, while she’d planned to talk about something else, Smith had put her “stomach in knots.”

“I’m one of those women he spoke about just now,” Speier said. “I had a procedure at seventeen weeks pregnant with a child that had moved from the [uterus] into the cervix. And that procedure that you just talked about is a procedure that I endured.” For Smith to “stand on this floor and to suggest, as you have, that somehow this is a procedure that is either welcomed or done cavalierly,” Speier explained to Smith, “is preposterous.”

What we can learn from Speier, Flores, Gillibrand, and Stabenow—and also from Davis’s past hits and recent misses—is that the delicate but forceful act of self-exposure is tricky. It requires good timing, a steady voice, a clear intention. It also helps to be very, very direct about how a personal experience has bearing on the case you’re making or the attitudes or policies you’re resisting.

And no one understands how powerful these revelations can be better than the men who feel most threatened by them. Just think of that National Review columnist treating Davis’s story not as a crime or a sin, but as a secret weapon so dangerous that she must have invented it. What he sees—perhaps more clearly than Davis herself—is how profoundly things can change when women raise their voices in realms where they were once urged to remain silent.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly described Davis’s account of her abortion. The text has been updated.