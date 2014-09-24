Perhaps the greatest disappointment at Scotland’s failed independence referendum was not felt in Scotland itself—which, after all, rejected the measure by a wider margin than expected—but in Cataluña. Separatists there watched the referendum closely, hoping it could set a precedent for their own cause. They didn’t get one, but Catalans are pressing forward anyway with their own campaign and nevertheless applauded the referendum as “a celebration of democracy,” a pointed dig at the central government that highlights the turmoil in Spain.

Spanish President Mariano Rajoy has repeatedly blocked Catalans’ attempts to stage a referendum since his election in 2011, using the Spanish Constitution as justification. The Constitution, adopted in 1978 after the death of dictator Francisco Franco, does in fact enshrine national unity: “The Constitution is based on the indissoluble unity of the Spanish Nation, the common and indivisible homeland of all Spaniards.” Rajoy has interpreted this to mean that any referendum that does take place must be called by the central government, and all 47 million Spaniards would have the opportunity to vote on the issue.

Nonetheless, Catalan regional president Artur Mas is determined to hold a referendum. Last Friday, the Catalan Parliament voted overwhelmingly, 106 to 28, to give Mas the legal power to call a referendum despite the dictates of the Spanish Constitution. He’s scheduled it for November 9, just over a month away. Spain’s Constitutional Court, nudged by Rajoy, is expected to block it, which would make the November referendum impossible and set off a constitutional crisis.

Rajoy is so vehemently against a Catalan referendum that he even started a war of words with Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond in the days before the Scottish vote. He and his ministers threatened to block Scotland’s entry into the European Union and prophesied economic peril and European catastrophe should Scotland have left Great Britain. His reticence is understandable, to some degree: Cataluña is one of the wealthiest regions of Spain, contributing about 20 percent of the GDP. A separate Catalan state would devastate an already struggling Spain economically.