The response from political journalists to yesterday’s announcement by Jim Webb that he was “seriously looking” at a 2016 White House run fell into two categories. Among some, there was anticipation and maybe even gratitude, since a Webb presidential campaign would give reporters something to write about other than Hillary Clinton. (As The Atlantic’s Molly Ball recently asked of Clinton’s seemingly inevitable presidential run, “Has America ever been so thoroughly tired of a candidate before the campaign even began?”) But others greeted Webb’s announcement with ridicule, including the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent, who tweeted that the former Virginia Senator was “‘Seriously Looking’ at himself in mirror in discussing fantasy White House Run.” As for me, I have no doubt that Webb is sincere when he says he’s thinking about running for president—and I also have no doubt that absolutely nothing will come of it.

The most important thing to understand about Webb is that he’s driven by anger and resentment. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. After serving as a Marine rifle platoon leader in Vietnam, Webb attended Georgetown Law School, where he was repulsed by his anti-war classmates who had dodged the draft. In The Nightingale’s Song, the author Robert Timberg recounts Webb’s experience at Georgetown in 1975 during the fall of Saigon:

Grabbing his books, he drove to school to study for his last set of exams, just days off. He arrived to find students gathered in animated clumps outside the law library, redeemed, intact, to Webb's eye secretly exchanging high fives. He spotted his Quaker friend, the one who had spent two years in Vietnam working in an orphanage, one of the few members of the class he respected. "Are you really happy about this?" asked Webb. "Yes, I am," replied his classmate. "You make me want to puke," said Webb.

Webb’s law school ordeal turned him into an impassioned and effective advocate for Vietnam Veterans who, he complained, were “invisible.” In books and in speeches, he implored Americans to give the men and women who’d fought in Vietnam the same respect they afforded those who’d fought in World War I and World War II. At the same time, he raised his public profile, eventually coming to the attention of Ronald Reagan, who in 1987 appointed him Secretary of Navy.

In 2006, Webb decided to run for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat out of anger at the Bush administration's handling of the Iraq War. “I’m finally frustrated enough that I think I'm gonna run,” he wrote to his friend, fellow Vietnam vet and former Nebraska Senator Bob Kerrey. On the campaign trail, Webb wore the combat boots of his son Jimmy, who was then serving as a Marine in Iraq, and frequently blasted Bush. After his election, Webb attended a reception for new senators at the White House where he met the president. The Washington Post reported on the encounter: