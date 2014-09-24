Update: The Daily Banter's Tommy Christopher has deduced that the black "Republican" in the video—the one in the cover image above—is actually from a stock photo. As Christopher writes, "Lots of ads use stock photos, of course, but if you are trying to court a group of people you have been aggressively ignoring as a matter of political strategy, you might want to think about finding a real person to be in your ad."

Wednesday's Politico Playbook contained a massive scoop that Mike Allen, uncharacteristically, had buried in the email newsletter: “New effort reminds everyone that Republicans are people, too.”

The blurb noted the launch of a website, RepublicansArePeopleToo.com, that aims to combat the partisan rancor directed at the GOP. In short: to humanize Republicans demonized by the left as women-hating, nature-destroying Fox News addicts. A 97-second video (see below) on the site informs viewers that Republicans do things that you may not associate with conservatives. Examples include:

The site was created by Vinny Minchillo, an ad maker from Plano, Texas, who has also created a Facebook page and Twitter account for the campaign where he encourages his fellow Republicans to post photographs of themselves with signs displaying their supposedly un-Republican characteristics. Such photos, Minchillo hopes, will make it harder for people to demonize the GOP.

“On social media, I’ve been called every name in the book,” Minchillo said. “It’s become socially acceptable to talk about Republicans in the most evil terms possible and that doesn’t seem right. We wanted to do this to really remind people that Republicans are friends, neighbors and do things that maybe you wouldn’t expect them to do.