Their racist paternalism had real consequences, arguably hindering the development of the pill. Women in Puerto Rico dropped out of the study, too, and so they started looking for women they could force to participate, both at home and in Puerto Rico. Women locked up at a Massachusetts mental asylum were signed up. Women enrolled in medical school in San Juan were told they had to take part in the medical test or face expulsion. Many dropped out rather than comply. Eig doesn’t shy away from relaying these details, which are certainly not part of the popular feminist history of the pill, but he stops short of pointing out the hypocrisy of treated women like lab animals in service of creating a pill to secure their reproductive freedom. Sanger and McCormick didn’t intervene—which is appalling but not surprising, given that rising concerns about the growth of “undesirable” populations lent their contraceptive quest some mainstream legitimacy.

It wasn’t until the researchers made the acquaintance of Edie Rice-Wray, an American expat doctor who worked with families in a San Juan slum, that they found access to a willing population of birth-control test subjects. Rice-Wray told them they were going about it all wrong. Turns out all they had to do was find women who were eager for birth control and tell them what the experimental drug was for—to stop them from getting pregnant—and the women clamored to sign up. When those women didn’t end up pregnant, the word spread, and they had even more willing test subjects.

With promising results in hand, the four crusaders began looking for a manufacturer. Pincus owned stock in Searle, and its executives cautiously agreed to mass-produce the pill. “The question wasn’t whether other companies had the capacity to make a similar drug,” Eig writes, “the question was whether other companies had the nerve.” And, even with the handsome Catholic doctor John Rock as a spokesperson, it certainly took nerve to be the first pharmaceutical company to push a pill that enabled women to have sex but not get pregnant.

Of course, Searle didn’t say that’s what it was doing. In 1957, the company applied for FDA approval to market the pill as a drug for irregular periods—knowing full well that doctors could then prescribe it for “off-label” use as a contraceptive. “Approval was based on the question of safety,” said associate FDA commissioner John L. Harvey on May 9, 1960, as he announced that the pill had been approved. “We had no choice as to the morality that might be involved.” It was a statement designed to placate Catholic and conservative citizens, but it was also a joke. If FDA approval did not imply some moral judgment, then Searle could have just submitted an application for the pill as a contraceptive rather than as a drug that would help with irregular periods. Not to mention the fact that, at nearly every step of the way, the development of the drug had been shaped by politics and the prevailing moral codes of the time—often at the expense of women’s safety.

Today the pill is so accepted that it’s as likely to be seen as an annoyance as a gift. Women who’ve never known a world without it complain about its well-documented side-effects, and about the fact that their male partners don’t have to set an alarm on their phone to remember to take a pill every day. They wonder if the long-promised male contraceptive is ever going to arrive. “Later generations would complain that the birth-control pill put the burden for contraception on women,” Eig writes, “but that’s not the way these women saw it. Sanger and McCormick were born in the nineteenth century. To them, an oral contraceptive wasn’t a burden for women. It was a tool. It was an opportunity.” Although drug companies have tweaked Rock and Pincus’s hormonal formula and created new delivery methods like rings and patches, the tool has remained fundamentally unchanged.

The opportunity remains, though, to think about scientific advancement as a long road to a major cultural change. Sanger and McCormick could have limited their efforts to more piecemeal efforts to expand women’s rights, just as reproductive-health advocates now fight against abortion restrictions, and for broader access to contraception. Instead they also played a long game behind the scenes, trusting that Pincus and Rock would deliver, and that when women (and men) had the pill, fighting would die down about whether women’s highest calling was motherhood. Women would settle the debate themselves by opting out of compulsory motherhood and choosing to take the pill in droves.

What Sanger once called a scientific miracle was actually a hard-won political victory. The Birth of the Pill is perhaps a misleading title, implying its creation was an inevitable result of a standard incubation period. Rather, it was a complicated, expensive, and often covert strategic effort—more akin to a cold war than a pregnancy. While Eig makes clear that the activists and researchers behind the pill made some dubious short-term ethical choices in service of their larger goal, he leaves it to the rest of us to weigh those choices against the eventual result. Even half a century later, it’s not clear: Would we have a birth-control pill—and all of the freedom that comes with it—if Sanger, McCormick, Pincus, and Rock had truly respected all women’s autonomy? I don’t think it’s possible to know. We can, however, recognize and honor the women whose rights were trampled in the service of creating birth-control options we still enjoy today. And, as we work toward our own feminist political and scientific breakthroughs, we can ask ourselves the question that the four birth control crusaders did not: How can we achieve our goals while protecting all women’s rights along the way?