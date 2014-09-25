A recently released video from the dashboard camera of former South Carolina state trooper Sean Groubert reveals yet another instance of unprovoked violence from law enforcement. On September 4, Groubert shot unarmed 35-year-old Levar Jones several times at close range in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station/mini-mart.

Groubert claimed he pulled Jones over for a seatbelt violation, but Jones says he was wearing his seatbelt. When Jones stepped out of his car, Groubert asked Jones for his driver’s license.

But when Jones turned and reached into his car to get it, the officer shouted, “Get out of the car!” and pulled his gun on the unarmed man, whose back was facing the officer. He fired several shots at Jones, even as Jones was backing away from the car with his hands in the air.

“I was just getting my license! You said get my license!” moaned Jones on the ground. “What did I do? What did I do, sir?”