Mitt Romney’s political backers began whispering about the possibility of another Romney presidential campaign only a few months after he lost in 2012. The mockery (from the left) and cris de cœur (from the right) have been rehearsed. So the following story doesn’t come out of nowhere, but Byron York has fleshed out the theory of a third Romney candidacy with some new reporting in the Washington Examiner.

“Romney is said to believe that, other than himself, Bush is the only one of the current Republican field who could beat Hillary Clinton in a general election,” York reports. “If Bush jumps in the race, this line of thinking goes, Romney would not run. But if Bush stays out — well, Romney's wife Ann raised more hopes in Romneyland during a conversation this week with Fox News' Neil Cavuto.”

I won’t pretend to know whether the Romney crew is serious or just trying to draw a candidate with a similar pedigree, like Bush, out of the woodwork, to fend off the far right (Ted Cruz), the military doves (Rand Paul), and the prematurely exuberant (Marco Rubio). But what I do know is that they are restating the terms of a familiar debate over whether the GOP’s donor-class candidates or grassroots candidates are better equipped to win general elections. And you don’t need to invoke Barry Goldwater to make a convincing case that Romney et al are correct about this.

Most people think of the GOP primary campaign as a contest between conservative hardliners and establishmentarians. But it’s actually more like two different contests: One in which a group of undisciplined hardliners undercut each other’s bids to take on the favorite; and another in which elders rally around the most conservative of the party’s disciplined, accomplished veterans. These lines never cross. Conservatives are far too exacting to accept a conservative who curries favor from the donor class, and the donor class won’t favor a candidate who panders to the far right too much.