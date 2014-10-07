What are the countervailing benefits of unconsciousness? Naturally someone benefits from charging the notoriously high fees, and no doubt greed is part of the explanation for why U.S. hospitals increasingly push anesthesia. But what benefits might there be for the patient? There are no pain nerves in the colon, so any discomfort is due to pressure (unless one has done 300 sit-ups the previous day, and thus has inflamed abdominal muscles, a practice I have learned to avoid!) and, of course, to disgust and shame. On a scale of discomfort from 1 to 100, with childbirth way up there, colonoscopy ranks around a 5, much less uncomfortable than a facial peel, and it lasts only 30 minutes. So we must conclude that a great part of what motivates people to choose sedation, imposing great costs on society, on their loved ones, and on themselves, is disgust and shame. The way the nurses talked made it clear to me that patients are terrified that they might fart during the procedure—and of course it is the cleanest fart in town, since the colon has already been thoroughly cleansed.

The Our Bodies movement was partly about autonomy. We said, We won’t let doctors take over our bodies and extract the babies, we will be awake and active, and give birth as ourselves. But it was also very much a rebellion against the idea that the female body is disgusting, a staple of misogyny the world over. Whether we read Walt Whitman or not, we were Whitmanians, saying, “I sing the body electric,” that triumphant denunciation of all the shames and disgusts that Whitman saw behind the social phenomena of racial aversion, misogyny, and homophobia. Whitman knew that we will not be able to love one another unless we first stop hiding from ourselves—meaning our bodies. For “if the body were not the soul, what is the soul?” If we can love our own bodies, we may possibly also love “the likes of [them] in other men and women.”

In a bold crescendo of anti-disgust, Whitman then enumerates all the parts we might come to love—starting with the ones we already like pretty well, like “head, neck, hair, ears,” then continuing on to the trunk, with its rather pleasing outer parts such as “palm, knuckles, thumb, forefinger,” and on down to the strong thighs supporting the trunk. But then, like my doctor’s colonoscope, he delves within, caressing with his words: “the lung-sponges, the stomach-sac, the bowels sweet and clean, ... the thin red jellies within you or within me.” These, he says, are actually poems, and they are his poems. “O I say these are not the parts and poems of the body only, but of the soul. / O I say now these are the soul.”

Once we were Whitmanians. What has become of that youthful surge of profound self-love? As we age, we are yielding to all the forces we tried, back then, to combat: not only the forces of external medical control, but the more insidious force of self-loathing. Whitman knew that disgust was a social poison. Psychologists studying the emotion today confirm his intuitions about its link with prejudice and exclusion. Isn’t it, for all us aging boomers (using another of our old slogans) time to “take back the night”—that is, time to lay claim to that uncharted territory within that we try so hard, and in so many ways, to avoid?