I arrived in Alaska on the day of the Republican primary, on a plane loaded with men who had come to fish or drill. The Tea Party was fielding a candidate who at least should have won some sympathy votes. Joseph Miller defeated Senator Lisa Murkowski in the 2010 primary only to lose to her in the general election—when Republican elders rose up, emptied their pockets, and funded her highly unusual but successful write-in candidacy. This time, Miller had the misfortune of running against Dan Sullivan, who won with some ease.

Sullivan is the kind of Republican that Republicans have learned to field after the disastrous flameouts of Sharron Angle, Christine O’Donnell, and Todd Akin. He is an Ivy League–educated attorney, a former member of both the National Economic Council and the National Security Council, and a decorated Marine reservist who isn’t given to statements about “legitimate rape” or not being a witch. He is undeniably conservative and unfailingly politic. When I asked if he wanted the endorsement of Sarah Palin, who appointed him to be the state’s attorney general in 2009, he waited a few awkward beats before saying: “I want the endorsement of everybody. Anybody who believes in less government, more freedom, and pushing back on the Obama administration’s overreach into our lives.”

His homepage has photographs of his attractive family—one shows him in front of a log cabin, helping his youngest daughter learn to shoot as a giant American flag waves in the background—but not much policy content. He speaks almost exclusively in talking points: Begich is too liberal for the state; Alaska needs someone who opposes gay marriage, tax hikes, Obamacare. It’s as if he’s trying to perfect snooziness as a campaign strategy.

In any case, national Republicans are smitten with Sullivan—or the idea of his winning the Senate for them. American Crossroads, the super PAC (political action committee) Karl Rove helped start, has spent nearly $900,000 to fight Begich and another $326,000 to support Sullivan. Those may sound like small sums, but they represent Federal Election Commission reports only through September 24. The numbers will be astronomic by Election Day. Sullivan is also benefiting from the efforts of a single-candidate super PAC with the cumbersome name Alaska’s Energy / America’s Values, which has spent more than $628,000 to support Sullivan so far. Most of that PAC’s money is managed by longtime Rove confederate Art Hackney and originates from Sullivan’s family. In 1947, Sullivan’s grandfather Frank started what is now known as RPM International Inc., a holding company based in Ohio that specializes in chemicals. RPM earned $4.1 billion in revenue last year, and Sullivan himself grew up in Fairview Park, Ohio, not far from RPM’s plants.

And that’s a problem. Just about every time Begich opens his mouth, he mentions that Sullivan isn’t a true Alaskan. When I told Sullivan that it seemed as if he’d barely spent any time here, he noted that, in 1994, he married Julie Fate, born in Fairbanks to a dentist who later served in the legislature. Sullivan and Fate didn’t fall in love in the Yukon, however. They both graduated from Harvard in 1987; later they dated in Washington, where she was working for Ted Stevens and he was attending Georgetown.