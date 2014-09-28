Until just a few years ago, nearly all the best-known parodies of popular video clips were made by popular video performers making fun of their peers. The makers of the parodies made hit videos by using the tropes of hit video-making to show how they were above using them. David Lee Roth, the William Shatner of arena rock, croaked a pair of vintage novelty tunes, “Just a Gigolo” and “I Ain’t Got Nobody,” while he wandered around mock-ups of the sets of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and Billy Idol’s “Dancing with Myself.” In a roughly comparable hip-hop counterpart, Chris Rock’s clip for “Champagne,” Rock hung around in a futuristic dance clip like Kim and Cease, awakened from a drowning nightmare like Puff Daddy, and scooted off in a powerboat like the Notorious B.I.G. And in punk (or gently punkish pop, to be more precise), Blink 182, in the video to their “All the Small Things,” took digs at Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, and 98 Degrees—all stars of the mainstream pop to which Blink 182 was positioning itself as a smarter, edgier alternative. The Blink 182 video ended up as one of the most popular clips of 1999 and won the Video Music Award for Best Group Video that year. The parody was taken more seriously than its targets, and, in that, the pop audience of the last days of the twentieth century could see a decade and a half into the future.

Over the past couple of years, parody videos made by non-professional fans and semi-professionals, as well as by full-time video-makers, have come to dominate the viral marketplace. Nearly all the most popular music videos—“Thrift Shop,” “Call Me Maybe,” “Harlem Shake,” “Blurred Lines,” “Wrecking Ball,” “What Does the Fox Say?”—became viral phenomena with considerable help from mock videos made in response to them and shared by the millions through devices. The number of parodies may now be the best measure of a song’s success. In the post-ownership era of popular music, sales are less meaningful than the social currency exchanged in the form of imitation and parody.

Five years ago—a very different time in pop history—I would have referred to the first song in the list above as: Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s “Thrift Shop.” Today, though, a hit does not owe its life solely to its original creators; as a hit, it is the product of a great many people working independently with the common goal not of making hits nor even making music, but of making jokes. “Thrift Shop,” as we know it, is not Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s “Thrift Shop,” but the “Thrift Shop” of a thousand yuksters.

This summer, the song “Problem,” a catchy and perfectly frivolous single by Ariana Grande—the former Nickelodeon star now following the second set of steps in the Miley Cyrus gamebook for pop phenomenonhood, in which a girl coos and pouts in outfits from the trampy-witch racks of a Halloween costume store—was rising up the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The explanatory text under the title on the chart cited only one fact, that the song “has gotten the parody treatment.” Nothing could better vouch for the hit status of the song than the fact of the parody made by Jake Wilson, one of the gag-video specialists to become stars of a sort now. In Wilson’s clip, the actress Rumer Willis, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, appears in a mock public-service announcement for sunscreen, surrounded by beefy, half-naked men.

Song parodies now generate more revenue than official videos, according to YouTube data provided in the 2014 Annual Report of the International Federation of Phonographic Industries (IFPI), a music-recording trade group. While YouTube once discouraged parody videos on the dubious grounds of copyright infringement—its attorneys must have skipped the readings on Berlin v. E. C. Publications in law school—YouTube now welcomes music parodies, because it has figured out how to make money from them. YouTube is helping record companies and rights administrators to hit up parodists (and others who employ copyrighted music in their content) for licensing fees. “Google’s ContentID system has made it easier for rights holders to differentiate between video types, allowing the streaming of non-official user-generated content [UGC] such as mashups to be licensed and monetized, rather than removed for infringing copyright,” the IFPI report explains. As a consequence, according to the IFPI, “revenues generated from UGC on its platform have now overtaken those generated by official videos.”

Little of the money that YouTube earns through advertising goes to the producers of user-generated content, of course. Their limited reward is whatever satisfaction they derive from having provided the social benefits that the judges in the case of Berlin v. E. C. Publication saw in Gulliver’s Travels, the literary satire of Max Beerbohm, and “Louella Schwartz Describes Her Malady.” These benefits are real and important, particularly at a time when mainstream popular music is subjected to so little serious criticism, and when serious criticism has so little traction in mainstream culture. As the instructions for a recent video-parody contest noted, “Sometimes starlets like Miley Cyrus go kinda crazy and make interesting videos that need to be parodied.” Yes: however interesting the videos may be, parodies of them fulfill a need. If someone needs to call Miley Cyrus on her cynical appropriation of hip-hop culture and cheesy commodification of sex in “Wrecking Ball,” the video-parodist Shane Dawson may as well do it.

Still, there is something disconcerting about the dominance of parody in the YouTube musical sphere today. The true purpose of parody is the making of jokes rather than the making of critique. The final test of a parody is its ability to get laughs; it is not the depth, nor even the accuracy, of its insights. In the aggregate—and aggregate effects are the whole point of viral phenomena—the parody videos appear to take many elements in many songs written and performed by many people, and say one thing about them: that they are ridiculous. If, as the judges in the Second Circuit reminded us fifty years ago, there is truth in jest, jest is not the only truth.