Guéhenno certainly had catholic and cosmopolitan tastes in literature. He adored Whitman and Goethe (whom he quoted in the diary in German), and took great pleasure in A Farewell to Arms. He invokes Chateaubriand and Benjamin Constant, Lamartine and Stendhal. But above all, it was the French classics of the sixteenth, seventeenth, and eighteenth centuries that enthralled him, and three writers in particular. The first was Pascal, and it is easy to see why the seventeenth-century thinker would matter so deeply to Guéhenno at this of all moments. Pascal’s wit, as sharp as any other in history, cut through pretense and hypocrisy with unmatched flair. Pascal could satirize his enemies (especially the Jesuits) with terrifying ferocity. But he also adored solitude, and willingly retreated from the world to contemplate eternal things in fear and trembling. Guéhenno admired, but also criticized, the mathematical rigidity of Pascal’s thought. “What eloquence! But what geometry!”

In the diary Guéhenno even more frequently invoked Montaigne. Like Pascal, the sixteenth-century essayist willingly cut himself off from the world. He retreated to his study to commune with great writers, to wander the corridors of his own mind, and to deplore the barbarities of his age. Guéhenno’s frequent use of the antiquated word “servitude” to describe Vichy France harkens back to Montaigne’s great friend Étienne de La Boétie, who wrote a Discourse on Voluntary Servitude exploring why people surrender their liberty to tyrants. Montaigne invoked La Boétie many times. “Now there’s a clean mind,” Guéhenno wrote in the diary of Montaigne. “He was horrified by all pretense, the ‘ceremony’ which . . . even prevents us from knowing what we are by filling us with reverence for false ideas about ourselves.” Seeing a world consumed by violence left Guéhenno musing about the horrific sixteenth-century civil wars between French Catholics and Protestants that Montaigne famously compared unfavorably to cannibal rituals. “I think of what a Montaigne would be like today, caught between the various ‘leagues’ that are drenching the world in blood.”

But above all, there was a third writer and thinker, with whom Guéhenno felt a personal bond, and whom he spent most of the war years systematically studying, in order to write a biography. This figure was Rousseau. Guéhenno himself made the connection between Rousseau and the occupation in the preface to the biography, which appeared in three volumes between 1948 and 1952, and stood for years as the standard French critical study. (An English translation was published in the 1960s.) “In 1941,” Guéhenno wrote, “in the somber and illusory leisure which servitude imposed upon writers, I looked round for some noble companion, of the kind who never gives in. Around us, all was falsehood. My thoughts turned once more to Rousseau; I opened his correspondence again and began to live in his company.”

The reasons for the personal identification could not be more clear. Like Guéhenno, Rousseau came from a lower-class provincial background. (His father was a Geneva watchmaker.) Like Guéhenno, Rousseau was largely self-educated, and lived largely on his own from an early age. Like Guéhenno, he had ambivalent relations with the Parisian literary establishment—hugely ambivalent, in Rousseau’s case. “There is surely no other writer in our literature into whose life I can enter so easily,” Guéhenno noted in the diary in 1942. “From fourteen to twenty, I had the same experiences, the same adventures, the same temptations, and the same humiliations. . .” Like Montaigne and Pascal before him, Rousseau detested artifice and hypocrisy, prized sincerity, and treasured solitude. He, too, made a deliberate choice to isolate himself, to commune with nature and contemplate his own character rather than to live amidst the glitter of Parisian literary society.

Guéhenno’s Rousseauism was evident long before the war. As early as 1928, he published a lyrical essay called “Caliban Speaks,” in response to the philosopher Ernest Renan’s play that had cast Shakespeare’s monster as a symbol of democracy in all its imperfections. Caliban, as channeled by Guéhenno, spoke in unmistakably Rousseauian accents. Like Rousseau, he insisted that his homely exterior concealed an “overly honest” spirit that admittedly made him “an impossible man.” And “Caliban” argued that what he had objected to, in his famous tirade against Prospero—“the red plague rid you for learning me your language!”—was not learning itself, but sophistry. “We must not confuse culture with knowledge,” he wrote in words that directly echoed Rousseau’s First Discourse. “If the more knowledgeable person were also the more cultivated, then a student in our primary schools would be more cultivated than Plato.”

In fact, the diary shows that Guéhenno did not wait until 1941, but committed himself to the biography from the very first moments of the occupation. “I will definitely write a Rousseau,” he declared to himself in July 1940, praising “the exemplary life of a man who does not surrender.” He would sometimes take a day of his own to work through a day of Rousseau’s, reliving the adventures of the philosophe at a two-hundred-year remove. “Experiencing as I do the life of my hero day after day, I am sometimes as curious about the next day as he might have been myself.” Guéhenno fantasized about traveling back in time to meet Rousseau, “to go back along all the paths of his thought with him and find the living intuition that guided him.” This was an intense identification indeed.

For a man deliberately setting himself against the world, in times of turmoil and persecution, it would be hard to find a better inspiration than Rousseau. Arguably, the great themes of his work were independence and self-sufficiency. How can men (women, alas, were a very different case for him) free themselves from subjection to others? Rousseau’s Discourse on Inequality speculated as to the origins of subjection—political, economic, and psychological. His Emile imagined a program for raising a child to become a fully self-sufficient adult. His Social Contract is often read, incorrectly, as a manual of collectivism, when it is in fact a profound meditation on the dilemma of how to live as a free and independent person, and still join with others in a political society. The leitmotif of Rousseau’s great autobiographical work, The Confessions, is his own inability to live with others, his anger at the corruptions and betrayals of society, and the solace that he finds in solitude and isolation. The late, lyrical Reveries of a Solitary Walker beautifully celebrates this solitude. In his final years, Rousseau succumbed to what often reads like clinical paranoia, but this tone strangely suited Vichy France, where the line between madness and sanity had become difficult to trace. As Guéhenno wrote in his diary in September 1940: “My thoughts seem to me those of a madman. It is the world which is mad around me. But the effect is the same. The connection between it and me has been destroyed.”

Just as Rousseau’s work could teach the courage to live independently, so it also provided a witheringly strong diagnosis of the corruptions of social life in general, and literary life in particular. As Rousseau recognized, even egotism is a form of subjection, since it enslaves us to the opinions of others. He mercilessly dissected the vanity of his fellow authors, and deplored their readiness to accept support from the autocratic government of France’s Old Regime, fearing that it would ever so subtly bind their thought. Guéhenno’s own comments on “men of letters” (the phrase itself is redolent of the eighteenth century) might almost have been taken straight from The Confessions: “The piercing eyes of a man of letters preoccupied by his reputation: whether he’s leafing through a book or a newspaper, eager to find his way instantly in the confusion of the page, he can always see and recognize his name like a sun.”

Among the writers of the Enlightenment, none has received harsher criticism in modern times than Rousseau. He has been blamed for everything from the French Revolutionary Terror to modern child-rearing fads. The Israeli historian Jacob Talmon called him the father of totalitarianism. These theories sometimes have a surface plausibility. Before Guéhenno, another French scholarship boy, cut off from his parents early on, who developed a similarly fierce bond of identification with Rousseau was Maximilien Robespierre. But Rousseau—like Nietzsche, like Jesus—cannot be held responsible for the way he has been misread.

Jean Guéhenno was a superior reader. He knew, instinctively, that in the case of great writers it is not the explicit prescriptions that matter. Even the greatest writers can make for woefully inaccurate historians, shockingly bad commentators on current events, and terrible planners in almost every respect. The history in Rousseau’s Discourse on Inequality is invented, the ideal republic of his Social Contract is a fantasy, the child-rearing program of his Emile is absurdly unworkable. These books are speculations, and what matters is not the literal programs they lay out but what they tell us about the human condition. In Guéhenno’s case, what he found in Rousseau and the other writers he adored not only helped him to justify the courageous choices he made under Vichy, but quite clearly guided him to these choices. In the case of this heroic man, books helped to engender exceptional moral clarity and courage. “Anyone with the determination to live continuously and conscientiously according to the truth is assured of tremendous power,” Guéhenno wrote in his biography of Rousseau. He might have been describing himself and his extraordinary book.