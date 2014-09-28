Andrew Wilkins, another of my school’s young alumni, said: “To this day, I am confused as to what type of emotions this course intended to arise from its students.”

It’s easy to understand the instinct to keep the class objective. People who oppose having a separate African-American history course in the first place will portray it as an ideological program or divisive propaganda. (This, of course, assumes that any other course in history—world history or European hstory—is not ideologically driven.) While no one has to fight to legitimize a course in, say, Algebra, proponents of ethnic studies are always put on the defensive. Darlene Clark Hine, the Northwestern professor who adapted a college textbook to create the one taught to Philly high-school students, argued that one of its strengths was that it lays out a history “as tight and compelling as possible, without a lot of scholarly debate over interpretations.” The stated goal of the text, according to a 2005 Philadelphia Inquirer article, was to instruct students in chronological progression and cause and effect.

But if the class can be vexing for students, it’s no less so for the people standing at the front of the room, who sometimes fear that introducing current events and encouraging interpretation and debate will lead to controversy or open conflict. “It’s uncomfortable for white teachers to speak about race,” said George Bezanis, who has taught African-American history at my school. “Certain ideas, like white privilege—some people don’t know how to approach it.”

Another of my colleagues, Ken Hung, offered a different theory: Many teachers simply don’t have any comparable experiences in their own educations. “We teach the way we were taught, and many of us don’t remember our teachers covering these types of topics. That’s an interesting point with ethnic studies. There’s a critical mass of people who want to teach these topics, but we don’t have the background because we didn’t go through it in school, and there aren’t many resources available.”

Yet when African-American history teachers do push themselves outside their comfort zones, the impact on students is incredible. Helena Jeudin, two years after being enrolled in the course, still remembers being introduced to DuBois’s theory of “double consciousness”—the recognition she felt, the way DuBois gave voice to her experience. “As a person of color, how I am perceived is crucial to my being. I often worry about how I am being perceived by those who are white—whether I am being ‘too cultural,’ ‘too radical,’ ‘too defiant,’ because I wear my hair naturally instead of assimilating to more European styles. But also, about how I am perceived and valued within my own community—having to explain the fact that being Haitian doesn’t mean I am not black.”

Darien Carter, a sophomore at Howard University, says that dialogue with classmates caused a paradigm shift in his view of race: “Before taking the course, I remember being skeptical of the concept that race is important, primarily thinking that race was used as a divisive tool by people who were insidiously racist in order to obtain and exert power over others. However, African-American history taught me, through the curriculum and discussions that would happen throughout my racially diverse class, that there are some experiences that I will have only because of my race—socially accepted racial profiling and stereotyping, to name just two examples.”

It’s not just African-American students who benefit from these discussions; through this exchange of ideas, students of all races can reevaluate power dynamics and their roles in systemic inequity. Dana King, who wrote the curriculum, notes, “I have found that the course has also reshaped the identity of ‘Euro-American’ students, because of the misinterpretation of their own identities.”

At my school, many teachers are making efforts to structure African-American history thematically, rather than chronologically, which gives them the freedom to toggle back and forth between the past and the present, highlighting patterns. Approached that way, Hung contends, the course can tackle issues that cut to the heart of identity and race today—the development of race as a concept, the tradition of protest, racial constructs, and how these constructs pit one minority group against another. Another teacher requires his students to discuss relevant news articles at least once a week—a component of the course that many students still remembered, years later.

And unlike some teachers, who see the course as an obligation to be endured, Yaasiyn Muhammad asked for an entire roster—six classes—of African-American history last year. Last summer, he won a fellowship to study Native American history at Dartmouth College; in addition to integrating the Native American experience into the curriculum, he is also planning to include a unit on the intersection of race and gender. Hung, too, requested the class—in his case, an independent study version that correlates African-American history with global studies. His students read and lead discussions on the book The New Jim Crow, which addresses how incarceration brings about systemic disenfranchisement in African-American communities.

No single curriculum or teaching style can prevent Ferguson from becoming history that repeats itself. But classes like Philadelphia’s African-American history course do have the power to teach one invaluable lesson to students of all races. It’s called empathy.

Empathy can’t be quantified by a standardized test. But it is central to any discussion of race in America—and empathy is often the one thing that’s missing in such discussions. “African-American history did not necessarily help me make sense of my identity as an African-American,” Wilkins told me. “It did however help me make sense of myself as a human.”

Dana King, who has taught numerous African-American history courses, put it a different way: “What are the children who grow up to become police officers learning in school, and who are their teachers?”