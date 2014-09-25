Attorney General Eric Holder's resignation, announced Thursday, hardly came as a surprise. One of the few remaining members of President Obama’s original cabinet, had long made no secret of his intention to step down before the end of the president's second term. Obama has repeatedly asked him to stick around, even though Holder is one of the most divisive attorneys general in history: In April, the House voted to hold him in contempt of Congress. His replacement is bound to be controversial and Obama will need the Senate to confirm his selection.

Holder has said he will remain in his post until his successor is named, potentially an effort to push a vote along before November’s midterm elections, which could end the Democrat majority in the Senate. It is more likely that the vote will occur after the midterms, either during the lame-duck session or even early next year.

The final years of Obama’s presidency will require the new attorney general to craft legal defenses for an increasingly expansive war against the Islamic State (and potentially, the Khorasan Group) and executive action on immigration. Here's are the four most likely successors.

Don Verrilli

The current U.S. solicitor general represents the federal government before the Supreme Court, making him well positioned to move into the job of giving legal advice to the government. In 2012, he defended Obamacare in what Mother Jonescalled “the worst Supreme Court argument of all time.” But he was ultimately successful and when the Supreme Court upheld the ruling in June, the first phone call Obama made was to thank Verrilli for his work.