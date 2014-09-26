You've probably heard conservatives complain that Obamacare is too generous. Liberals don't agree. In fact, they think it isn’t generous enough. If you want to know why, then check out a new story in Modern Healthcare.

The article, by Virgil Dickson, quotes the leaders of several community health centers from around the country. The centers, which provide low-cost or free care to people who can’t pay their medical bills, have been a key part of the health care safety net for decades. The people who run them are typically health professionals and community activists who have dedicated their professional lives trying to help the poor and underserved. For that reason, they have hailed the arrival of the Affordable Care Act, which has helped millions of otherwise un- and under-insured Americans to get decent, affordable health coverage—in some cases, for the first time.

But people who buy private coverage through the new marketplaces can choose different levels of coverage, from platinum (the most generous) to bronze (the least generous). There’s also a purely catastrophic plan, slightly less generous than the bronze plans, available to young adults. Silver plans were by far the most popular, even though the premiums are a bit more expensive than the bronze options. But about 1.6 million people, 20 percent of the total, selected bronze plans. (One reason is that, with subsidies, bronze plans for some people may be effectively available for almost no premium at all.) Now it seems some of the people who purchased them are discovering that they are stuck paying very large deductibles. The bills are so high that, they find, they can’t afford full charges at physician offices and hospitals. So they’re coming to the clinics, looking for discounted care.